Ecophysiology is the study of how the environment, both physical and biological, interacts with the physiology of an organism. It includes the effects of climate and nutrients on physiological processes in both plants and animals, and has a particular focus on how physiological processes scale with organism size.
Climate change: Not so complex responsesNature Plants 2, 16159
Ecophysiology: Adapting adaptationNature Plants 2, 16142
Evolutionary ecology: Survival of the fittest
Evolutionary adaptation will help some animals cope with future climate change, but for juvenile salmon there may be limits to how far the thermal tolerance of cardiac function can adapt.Nature Climate Change 5, 102–103
Ecosystem science: Plump trees win under drought
The long-held assumption that the storage of starch and related compounds helps plants cope with drought stress is now supported by much needed experimental evidence.Nature Climate Change 4, 666–667
Ecology: Mothers stress kids outNature 464, 653
Climate change: Fatter marmots on the rise
Demonstrations of coupled phenotypic and demographic responses to climate change are rare. But they are much needed in formulating predictions of the effects of climate change on natural populations.Nature 466, 445–447