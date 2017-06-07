Fire ecology
Fire ecology is the study of the interaction between ecosystems and the wildfires that occur naturally within them. Wildfires are common in various ecosystems and can be necessary for plant developmental processes. Fire ecology also studies the effect of anthropogenic change and management on the incidence and effects of wildfires.
Forest disturbances under climate change
Changes in forest disturbance are likely to be greatest in coniferous forests and the boreal biome, according to a review of global climate change effects on biotic and abiotic forest disturbance agents and their interactions.Nature Climate Change 7, 395–402
Amplification of wildfire area burnt by hydrological drought in the humid tropics
Predictions of fire-burnt areas are typically based on climate data. Including hydrological processes in models improves projections of burnt area in Borneo, with large wildfires clustered in years of hydrological drought associated with strong El Niño events.Nature Climate Change 7, 428–431
Human exposure and sensitivity to globally extreme wildfire events
Extreme wildfire events are on the increase, particularly in anthropogenic, suburban landscapes. Particular areas of concern are the subtropical Southern Hemisphere and European Mediterranean Basin.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0058
Ecohydrology: When will the jungle burn?
Fire weather indices are unsuited to forecast fire in tropical rainforests. Now research shows the area burnt across Borneo is related to drought-depleted water tables, presenting the opportunity to predict fire danger in these environments.Nature Climate Change 7, 390–391
Carbon cycle: Fire evolution split by continent
Boreal forest fires tend to be more intense and lethal in North America than Eurasia. Differences in tree species composition explain these differences in fire regime, and lead to contrasting feedbacks to climate.Nature Geoscience 8, 167–168
Ecology: Savannah trees resist firesNature 484, 418
Wildfires ignite debate on global warming
As temperatures soar, forests blaze and houses burn, the media and public may be forced to face up to the reality of a changing climate, says Max A. Moritz.
Forest fires: Burn out
Forests in the American west are under attack from giant fires, climate change and insect outbreaks. Some ecosystems will never be the same.