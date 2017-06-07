Fire ecology

Definition

Fire ecology is the study of the interaction between ecosystems and the wildfires that occur naturally within them. Wildfires are common in various ecosystems and can be necessary for plant developmental processes. Fire ecology also studies the effect of anthropogenic change and management on the incidence and effects of wildfires.

  News and Views

    Fire weather indices are unsuited to forecast fire in tropical rainforests. Now research shows the area burnt across Borneo is related to drought-depleted water tables, presenting the opportunity to predict fire danger in these environments.

    • David Bowman
    Nature Climate Change 7, 390–391

  News and Views

    Boreal forest fires tend to be more intense and lethal in North America than Eurasia. Differences in tree species composition explain these differences in fire regime, and lead to contrasting feedbacks to climate.

    • Mike Flannigan
    Nature Geoscience 8, 167–168

  News

    As temperatures soar, forests blaze and houses burn, the media and public may be forced to face up to the reality of a changing climate, says Max A. Moritz.

  News

  News

    Forests in the American west are under attack from giant fires, climate change and insect outbreaks. Some ecosystems will never be the same.

