Stable isotope analysis
Stable isotopes are alternative forms of elements with different molecular weights that are found naturally and do not decay radioactively. Stable isotope analysis of elements such as carbon, nitrogen and sulphur is used in ecology to trace the flow of nutrients through food webs and assess trophic levels.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Megafaunal isotopes reveal role of increased moisture on rangeland during late Pleistocene extinctions
Moisture-driven environmental changes in the terminal Pleistocene contributed to megafaunal extinction across four continents, as indicated by stable isotope analysis. Stable grasslands in Africa help to explain maintenance of African megafaunal populations.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0125
News and Comment
News and Views |
Biogeochemistry: Deep ocean iron balance
Dissolved iron is mysteriously pervasive in deep ocean hydrothermal plumes. An analysis of gas, metals and particles from a 4,000 km plume transect suggests that dissolved iron is maintained by rapid and reversible exchanges with sinking particles.Nature Geoscience 10, 162–163
News and Views |
Climate change ecology: Tropical languor
Carbon dioxide can stimulate photosynthesis in trees and increase their growth rates. A study of tree rings from three seasonal tropical forests shows no evidence of faster growth during 150 years of increasing atmospheric CO2 concentrations.Nature Geoscience 8, 4–5
News |
Egyptian kingdoms dated
Radioactive isotopes nail the timeline of Egyptian dynasties.