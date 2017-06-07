News and Views |
Featured
News and Views |
The cannabis paradox: when age matters
News and Views |
Promoter interactions direct chromatin folding in embryonic stem cells
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
A covalent PIN1 inhibitor selectively targets cancer cells by a dual mechanism of action
PIN1 is a promising therapeutic target for cancer treatment. In this study, the authors identify a covalent inhibitor of PIN1 with anti-tumour and anti-metastatic properties thanks to PIN1 inactivation and to the release, after binding to PIN1, of a quinone-mimicking compound that elicits reactive oxygen generation and causes DNA damage.Nature Communications 8, 15772
Research |
Principles of early human development and germ cell program from conserved model systems
The authors trace the emergence of porcine primordial germ cells and develop in vitro models of primordial germ cell development from human and monkey pluripotent stem cells in order to provide insight into early human development.
Research | | open
Loss of Asxl2 leads to myeloid malignancies in mice
ASXL2 mutations are mostly found in a subset of leukemia patients with certain genetic aberrations; however the role of this protein in normal hematopoiesis and related malignancies is still unclear. Here the authors use a knock-out mouse model to uncover the role of Asxl2 in hematopoiesis and leukemogenesis.Nature Communications 8, 15456
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Synovial stem cells respond to a YAP
News and Views |
Building the human inner ear in an organoid
News and Views |
New evidence in mouse models reveals that exposure to Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component in Cannabis sativa, might improve cognitive performance in aging animals.
News |
Gathering by the Red Sea highlights links between environment and epigenetics
The number of conferences on epigenetics has been increasing in the past decade, underscoring the impact of the field on a variety of areas in biology and medicine. However, the mechanistic role of the epigenome in adaptation and inheritance, and how the environment may impinge on epigenetic control, are topics of growing debate. Those themes were the focus of the inaugural international King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Conference on Environmental Epigenetics in Saudi Arabia, where more than 100 participants from 19 countries enjoyed vibrant scientific discussions and a pleasant February breeze from the Red Sea.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 491–493
News and Views |
The spatial organization of the genome profoundly influences how genes are regulated in normal development or dysregulated in disease. A new study of the murine HoxB locus illustrates how promoter interactions direct higher-order chromatin folding.
Research Highlights |
Bioengineering: Kidney glomerulus-on-a-chip