Epigenetic memory
The epigenetic memory of a cell defines the set of modifications to the cell's deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) that do not alter the DNA sequence, and have been inherited from the cell from which it descends. Such modifications can alter gene expression and therefore the properties and behaviour of the cell.
What holds epigenetic memory?
Caroline Dean discusses the mechanisms underlying the storage and inheritance of epigenetic memory.
Stem cells: HSC function determined by epigenetic memory
The functional behaviour of haematopoietic stem cells is determined in a cell-autonomous manner by clone-specific epigenetic modifications.
Small RNAs: Regulating transgenerational epigenetics
Endocrine disruptors in 2015: Epigenetic transgenerational inheritance
Endocrine disruptors are critical environmental exposures that influence health and can promote epigenetic transgenerational inheritance of disease and abnormal physiology. Advances in 2015 included analyses of the effects of endocrine disruptors on human disease, further examples of endocrine disruptors promoting transgenerational behavioural effects, insights into effects of endocrine disruptors on epigenetic programming of primordial germ cells and the finding that endocrine disruptors can transgenerationally promote genetic mutations.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 68–70
Development: Keeping your cell identity
The Polycomb protein Enhancer of zeste (E(z)) functions non-cell autonomously to maintain germ cell identity in Drosophila melanogaster.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 15, 296–297
iPS cells forgive but do not forget
Induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells offer the possibility to generate patient-specific cell types for use in regenerative medicine. However, a long-lasting question remains: are iPS and embryonic stem cells equivalent? iPS cells retain a transcriptional memory of their origin, which is now shown to endure with passages and to correlate with defects in the re-establishment of DNA methylation. Both selective pressure and genomic environment may account for these defects.Nature Cell Biology 13, 523–525