Neural stem cells are multipotent adult stem cells present in the adult central nervous system that can self-renew, and give rise to new neurons and supporting cells called glial cells. Activation of neural stem cells or their transplantation into areas of central nervous system injury can lead to regeneration in animal models.

    Human pluripotent stem cells were used to develop dorsal and ventral forebrain 3D spheroids, which can be assembled to study interneuron migration and to derive a functionally integrated forebrain system with cortical interneurons and glutamatergic neurons.

    Nature 545, 54–59

    The Huntington's disease (HD) induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) consortium describe the combined use of differentiated patient-derived iPSCs and systems biology to discover underlying mechanisms in HD. They identify neurodevelopmental deficits in HD cells that can be corrected in cells and in vivo with a small molecule.

    Nature Neuroscience 20, 648–660

    The functions of semaphorins in the adult brain are poorly understood. Here the authors show that Sema7A carries out stage-specific functions in the adult hippocampus via differential receptor usage; in progenitor cells, Sema7A inhibits proliferation via acting on PlexinC1, whereas in adult-born neurons, it promotes dendrite growth through β1-integrins.

    Nature Communications 8, 14666
