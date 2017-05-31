Research |
Guided self-organization and cortical plate formation in human brain organoids
Engineering human brain organoids with floating scaffolds enhances the maturity and reproducibility of cortical tissue structure.
Neural stem cells are multipotent adult stem cells present in the adult central nervous system that can self-renew, and give rise to new neurons and supporting cells called glial cells. Activation of neural stem cells or their transplantation into areas of central nervous system injury can lead to regeneration in animal models.
Research |
Research |
Human pluripotent stem cells were used to develop dorsal and ventral forebrain 3D spheroids, which can be assembled to study interneuron migration and to derive a functionally integrated forebrain system with cortical interneurons and glutamatergic neurons.
Research |
The Huntington's disease (HD) induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) consortium describe the combined use of differentiated patient-derived iPSCs and systems biology to discover underlying mechanisms in HD. They identify neurodevelopmental deficits in HD cells that can be corrected in cells and in vivo with a small molecule.
Research | | open
The functions of semaphorins in the adult brain are poorly understood. Here the authors show that Sema7A carries out stage-specific functions in the adult hippocampus via differential receptor usage; in progenitor cells, Sema7A inhibits proliferation via acting on PlexinC1, whereas in adult-born neurons, it promotes dendrite growth through β1-integrins.
Research Highlights |
Two groups use cerebral organoids to model brain development and disease.
News and Views |
A new study presents a protocol to differentiate human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into microglia that closely resemble their in vivo counterparts. These cells offer an exciting new tool for learning more about the role of microglia in disease.
News |
News and Views |
A method for generating serotonin raphe neurons in vitro will aid the study of genetic variants and drugs that modulate serotonin activity.
Research Highlights |
Inhibition of GLI1 promotes the endogenous response to demyelination, including the recruitment and differentiation of neural stem cells.
News and Views |
How are quiescent adult neural stem cells (NSCs) generated during development? A study now identifies a reserve population of p57-expressing, slowly dividing embryonic neural progenitors that later give rise to adult NSCs.