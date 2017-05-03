Embryonic germ cells

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
G1 cyclins link proliferation, pluripotency and differentiation of embryonic stem cells
Liu et al. show that G1 cyclins and their cyclin-dependent kinases regulate the pluripotent state by driving phosphorylation of Nanog, Oct4 and Sox2, thereby identifying a direct connection between G1 cyclins and pluripotency factors.Nature Cell Biology 19, 177–188
Research |
Broad histone H3K4me3 domains in mouse oocytes modulate maternal-to-zygotic transition
Three papers in this issue of Nature use highly sensitive ChIP–seq assays to describe the dynamic patterns of histone modifications during early mouse embryogenesis, showing that oocytes have a distinctive epigenome and providing insights into how the maternal gene expression program transitions to the zygotic program.Nature 537, 548–552
Reviews |
Specification and epigenetic programming of the human germ line
In early germline development, extra-embryonic signals trigger a regulatory network that induces the specification and subsequent epigenetic reprogramming of primordial germ cells, the precursors of sperm and eggs. Here, the authors review germline specification and reprogramming in humans, and discuss the crucial mechanistic differences between these processes in humans and mice.Nature Reviews Genetics 17, 585–600
News and Comment
Editorial |
Germline editing: time for discussion
Discussion and regulation of genetic alterations in human germ cells and embryos is urgently needed.Nature Medicine 21, 295
Research Highlights |
Development: Keeping your cell identity
The Polycomb protein Enhancer of zeste (E(z)) functions non-cell autonomously to maintain germ cell identity in Drosophila melanogaster.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 15, 296–297