Regeneration
Regeneration is the process by which lost or damaged tissues, organs or limbs are re-formed from the remaining tissue. During regeneration, adult stem cells and/or progenitor cells differentiate to replace the missing tissue, although in some instances differentiated cells can also participate in the regeneration by proliferation or transdifferentiation.
- Nature Cell Biology 19, 595–597
Lgr5-expressing chief cells drive epithelial regeneration and cancer in the oxyntic stomach
Leushacke et al. provide insights into the role of Lgr5 cells in the oxyntic stomach, demonstrating that they label a subpopulation of chief cells that function as reserve stem cells during regeneration and cells-of-origin of gastric cancer.
Stem cell plasticity enables hair regeneration following Lgr5+ cell loss
Hoeck et al. show that disruption of the hair follicle stem cell compartment by loss of Lgr5+ stem cells is followed by an inflammatory response and CD34+ stem cell activation and proliferation, to eventually replenish the Lgr5+ population.Nature Cell Biology 19, 666–676
Wounding induces dedifferentiation of epidermal Gata6+ cells and acquisition of stem cell properties
Donati et al. show that following skin wounding a differentiated Gata6+ cell population resident in the sebaceous duct migrates to the interfollicular epidermis and reattaches to the basal membrane, dedifferentiating into stem cells.Nature Cell Biology 19, 603–613
The careg element reveals a common regulation of regeneration in the zebrafish myocardium and fin
Common mechanisms underlie organ regeneration, but it is unclear if the same regulatory elements are activated in distinct cells, such as cardiomyocytes and fibroblasts. Here, the authors identify a ctgfa upstream sequence, called careg, induced by TGFb/Activin during zebrafish heart and fin regeneration.Nature Communications 8, 15151
Trials of embryonic stem cells to launch in China
Studies to treat vision loss and Parkinson’s disease are the first to proceed under new regulations.
Reversing stratification during wound healing
The involvement of proliferation and migration in epidermal healing has long been recognized, but three studies now reveal how a variety of individual cell behaviours achieve a collective epithelial response, and how diverse repair routes are taken by cells of different origins.Nature Cell Biology 19, 595–597
Eyes grafted into tadpole tails may see
A migraine drug may boost neural connections with transplanted eyesNature 544
Developmental biology: Human–pig embryo madeNature 542, 9
Regenerative medicine: Interspecies pancreas transplants
A mouse pancreas grown in a rat controls blood-sugar levels when transplanted into a mouse that models type 1 diabetes. This achievement provides a tantalizing glimpse of how organs could be grown for therapeutic use. See Article p.191Nature 542, 168–169
Diabetes: Encapsulating the problem
Cell therapy could cure type 1 diabetes — if only the immune system didn't get in the way.Nature 540, S60–S62