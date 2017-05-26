Intestinal stem cells
Intestinal stem cells are multipotent adult stem cells, which in mammals reside in the base of the crypts of the adult intestine. Intestinal stem cells continuously self-renew by dividing and differentiate into the specialised cells of the intestinal epithelium, which renews throughout life.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Non-equivalence of Wnt and R-spondin ligands during Lgr5+ intestinal stem-cell self-renewal
R-spondin and Wnt ligand families act non-redundantly and cooperatively within the same molecular pathway in the intestinal stem-cell niche to maintain stem-cell competency and drive stem-cell expansion.Nature 545, 238–242
Research | | open
HMGA1 amplifies Wnt signalling and expands the intestinal stem cell compartment and Paneth cell niche
The function of high mobility group A1 (Hmga1) chromatin remodelling proteins in intestinal stem cells (ISC) is unknown. Here, the authors show that Hmga1 amplifies Wnt/β-catenin signalling to enhance self-renewal and induces Sox9 to expand the Paneth cell compartment and enrich the ISC niche.Nature Communications 8, 15008
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: A case of metabolic identity in the intestinal crypt
Research Highlights |
Colorectal cancer: Calcineurin drives CRC tumorigenesis
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: High-fat diet influences intestinal stem cell biologyNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 250–251
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: IL-22 activates ISCs for intestinal regeneration
Research Highlights |
Diabetes: Circulating factors implicated in diabetic enteropathy
Research Highlights |
Cell cycle: Repurposing MYC and E2F in the absence of RB
This study shows the mechanism by which, in the absence of RB, MYC and E2F proteins drive unregulated cell proliferation in the intestine.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 16, 516–517