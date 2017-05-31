News and Views |
Skin stem cells are multipotent adult stem cells present in the adult skin, which can self-renew and differentiate into different cell lineages of the skin. Skin stem cells are active during skin renewal, which occurs throughout life, and in skin repair after injury.
WNT10A mutation causes ectodermal dysplasia by impairing progenitor cell proliferation and KLF4-mediated differentiation
Human WNT10A mutations are associated with dental defects and adult onset ectodermal dysplasia. Xu et al. show that WNT10A-activated ß-catenin plays dual roles in adult epithelial progenitor proliferation and differentiation by complexing with KLF4 in differentiating, but not proliferating, cells.Nature Communications 8, 15397
Stem cell plasticity enables hair regeneration following Lgr5+ cell loss
Hoeck et al. show that disruption of the hair follicle stem cell compartment by loss of Lgr5+ stem cells is followed by an inflammatory response and CD34+ stem cell activation and proliferation, to eventually replenish the Lgr5+ population.Nature Cell Biology 19, 666–676
Wounding induces dedifferentiation of epidermal Gata6+ cells and acquisition of stem cell properties
Donati et al. show that following skin wounding a differentiated Gata6+ cell population resident in the sebaceous duct migrates to the interfollicular epidermis and reattaches to the basal membrane, dedifferentiating into stem cells.Nature Cell Biology 19, 603–613
YAP/TAZ link cell mechanics to Notch signalling to control epidermal stem cell fate
Notch signalling is a fundamental negative regulator of epidermal stemness. Here, the authors show that cell mechanics through YAP/TAZ activity prevent primary human keratinocytes from differentiating by inhibiting cell-autonomous Notch signals.Nature Communications 8, 15206
Reversing stratification during wound healing
The involvement of proliferation and migration in epidermal healing has long been recognized, but three studies now reveal how a variety of individual cell behaviours achieve a collective epithelial response, and how diverse repair routes are taken by cells of different origins.Nature Cell Biology 19, 595–597
Tumour-Initiating cells: The cell that rocks the tumourNature Reviews Cancer 17, 3
Adipose Tissue: SHH and dermal adipogenesis
Gene regulation: May the force be with youNature Reviews Genetics 17, 505
Mechanotransduction: May the force be with you
Mechanical strain, transmitted by the remodelling of the actomyosin cytoskeleton and concomitant depletion of the nuclear actin pool, is shown to induce silencing of differentiation genes in epidermal stem cells, linking mechanical cues to the genetic regulation of cell fate.
Stem cell heterogeneity revealed
The skin forms a protective, water-impermeable barrier consisting of heavily crosslinked epithelial cells. However, the specific role of stem cells in sustaining this barrier remains a contentious issue. A detailed analysis of the interfollicular epidermis now proposes a model for how a composite of cells with different properties are involved in its maintenance.Nature Cell Biology 18, 587–589