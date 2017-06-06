Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2833
Research |
A MILI-independent piRNA biogenesis pathway empowers partial germline reprogramming
MILI-mediated piRNA processing and amplification is not essential for all MIWI2 male germline reprogramming activity, indicating the existence of a MILI-independent piRNA biogenesis pathway.
Research | | open
Notch-mediated conversion of activated T cells into stem cell memory-like T cells for adoptive immunotherapy
Tumour-specific T cells can be expanded in vitro and adoptively transferred for therapy, but this strategy is limited by induction of short-lived T cell populations. Here the authors activate Notch signalling in cultured mouse or human T cells, resulting in the production of a long-lived stem cell memory T cell population that can fight tumours in mice.Nature Communications 8, 15338
Research | | open
Genome-wide profiling of DNA 5-hydroxymethylcytosine during rat Sertoli cell maturationCell Discovery 3, 17013
Research |
Metabolic control of primed human pluripotent stem cell fate and function by the miR-200c–SIRT2 axis
Cha et al. show that SIRT2 suppression by miR-200c enhances acetylation levels and enzymatic activities of glycolytic enzymes and contributes to metabolic reprogramming of human induced pluripotent stem cells and human embryonic stem cells.Nature Cell Biology 19, 445–456
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: The different flavours of iPS cells
Research Highlights |
Genome organization: In the beginning there was orderNature Reviews Genetics 18, 327
News and Views |
SIRT2 and glycolytic enzyme acetylation in pluripotent stem cells
The metabolic transition from mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) to glycolysis is critical for somatic reprogramming of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). SIRT2 has now been established as a previously unknown regulator of this metabolic transition during somatic reprogramming by controlling the acetylation status of glycolytic enzymes.Nature Cell Biology 19, 412–414
Research Highlights |
Parkinson disease: In situ astrocyte reprogramming – simpler cell replacement therapy in PD?Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 318–319
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Stem cells from the young and old
Donor age impacts the epigenetic state and mutational burden of induced pluripotent stem cells.Nature Methods 14, 106–107
Research Highlights |
Ageing: Forever young
Partial reprogramming through short-term expression of OSKM reverses the ageing process in mice.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 70–71