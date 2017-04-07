Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 46136
Plant natural products from cultured multipotent cells
Cultured cambial meristematic cells could enable large-scale production of certain natural products.Nature Biotechnology 28, 1175–1176
Lung stem cells: looking beyond the hypeNature Medicine 17, 788–789
The biliary tree—a reservoir of multipotent stem cells
This Perspectives describes the characteristics of stem and progenitor cells in the liver, biliary tree and pancreas. A hypothetical model of maturational cell lineages is presented, highlighting the common embryological origin of these organs. The potential of these stem and progenitor cells in regenerative medicine is discussed, along with their role in the pathophysiology and oncogenesis of midgut organs.
Method for converting vascular endothelial cells into multipotent stem cell–like cells
A method for converting vascular endothelial cells into multipotent stem cell–like cells could enable the engineering of patient-specific tissue for transplantation-based therapies.