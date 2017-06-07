News and Views |
Pluripotent stem cells
Pluripotent stem cells are cells that have the capacity to self-renew by dividing and to develop into the three primary germ cell layers of the early embryo and therefore into all cells of the adult body, but not extra-embryonic tissues such as the placenta. Embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells are pluripotent stem cells.
Principles of early human development and germ cell program from conserved model systems
The authors trace the emergence of porcine primordial germ cells and develop in vitro models of primordial germ cell development from human and monkey pluripotent stem cells in order to provide insight into early human development.
RNA fate determination through cotranscriptional adenosine methylation and microprocessor binding
Microprocessor components Dgcr8 and Drosha associate with transcriptionally active coding and noncoding genes in a Mettl3-dependent manner and, upon temperature stress, relocate to heat-shock genes, where they mark mRNAs for subsequent degradation.
Building the human inner ear in an organoid
Inner ear organoids will facilitate disease studies and drug screening.
Gathering by the Red Sea highlights links between environment and epigenetics
The number of conferences on epigenetics has been increasing in the past decade, underscoring the impact of the field on a variety of areas in biology and medicine. However, the mechanistic role of the epigenome in adaptation and inheritance, and how the environment may impinge on epigenetic control, are topics of growing debate. Those themes were the focus of the inaugural international King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Conference on Environmental Epigenetics in Saudi Arabia, where more than 100 participants from 19 countries enjoyed vibrant scientific discussions and a pleasant February breeze from the Red Sea.
Promoter interactions direct chromatin folding in embryonic stem cells
The spatial organization of the genome profoundly influences how genes are regulated in normal development or dysregulated in disease. A new study of the murine HoxB locus illustrates how promoter interactions direct higher-order chromatin folding.
Bioengineering: Kidney glomerulus-on-a-chip
Stem cells: The different flavours of iPS cells
Stem cells: Stem cell-based therapies threatened by the accumulation of p53 mutations
Cultured pluripotent stem cells can accumulate TP53 mutations, and these mutations confer a strong selective advantage to these cells.