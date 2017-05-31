News and Views |
Cancer stem cells
Cancer stem cells are rare immortal cells within a tumour that can both self-renew by dividing and give rise to many cell types that constitute the tumour, and can therefore form tumours. Such cells have been found in various types of human tumours and might be attractive targets for cancer treatment.
A covalent PIN1 inhibitor selectively targets cancer cells by a dual mechanism of action
PIN1 is a promising therapeutic target for cancer treatment. In this study, the authors identify a covalent inhibitor of PIN1 with anti-tumour and anti-metastatic properties thanks to PIN1 inactivation and to the release, after binding to PIN1, of a quinone-mimicking compound that elicits reactive oxygen generation and causes DNA damage.Nature Communications 8, 15772
Loss of Asxl2 leads to myeloid malignancies in mice
ASXL2 mutations are mostly found in a subset of leukemia patients with certain genetic aberrations; however the role of this protein in normal hematopoiesis and related malignancies is still unclear. Here the authors use a knock-out mouse model to uncover the role of Asxl2 in hematopoiesis and leukemogenesis.Nature Communications 8, 15456
Tumour-associated macrophages secrete pleiotrophin to promote PTPRZ1 signalling in glioblastoma stem cells for tumour growth
Tumour-associated macrophages (TAMs) facilitate malignant growth of glioblastoma (GBM). Here, the authors show that TAMs support glioma stem cell renewal via paracrine signalling to the pleiotrophin receptor PTPRZ1 and that blocking this axis results in increased survival of tumour-bearing animals.Nature Communications 8, 15080
Reducing interferon'ce in stem cells
Little is known regarding how the interactions of stem cells with the immune system regulate their plasticity. A study now describes a mechanism by which normal breast and cancer stem cells utilize miR-199a to downregulate the corepressor LCOR and minimize responses to type I interferon.Nature Cell Biology 19, 597–599
Stem cells: Two sides to cancer stem cells in colorectal cancer
CNS cancer: Tracing stem cells in oligodendrogliomaNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 2–3
Cancer genomics: Single-cell RNA-seq to decipher tumour architectureNature Reviews Genetics 18, 2–3
Old player, new partner: EGFRvIII and cytokine receptor signaling in glioblastoma
The brain cancer glioblastoma relies on aberrant epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFRvIII) signaling for tumorigenesis. An essential co-receptor and feed-forward circuit maintain signaling in this deadly disease.Nature Neuroscience 19, 765–767