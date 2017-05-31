News and Views |
Mammary stem cells
Mammary stem cells are multipotent adult stem cells that reside in the mammary gland, can self-renew by dividing and can differentiate into all specialised mammary epithelial cells. Mammary stem cells drive the development of the mammary gland during puberty and are responsible for its expansion during pregnancy.
- Nature Cell Biology 19, 597–599
Normal and cancerous mammary stem cells evade interferon-induced constraint through the miR-199a–LCOR axis
Celià-Terrassa et al. find that by repressing LCOR, a modulator of the interferon response, miR-199a allows both normal and cancer mammary stem cells to evade senescence and differentiation, thus promoting tumorigenesis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 711–723
A stemness-related ZEB1–MSRB3 axis governs cellular pliancy and breast cancer genome stability
During malignant transformation, the ability of mammary epithelial cells to cope with oncogene-induced DNA damage and avoid chromosomal instability is determined by stemness-related expression of the canonical epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition transcription factor ZEB1 and its target MSRB3, a methionine sulfoxide reductase involved in antioxidant defense.Nature Medicine 23, 568–578
Identification of quiescent and spatially restricted mammary stem cells that are hormone responsive
Fu et al. define a heterogeneous population of MaSC subsets based on the expression of LGR5 and TSPAN8, with varying anatomical locations in the mouse mammary ductal tree, in vivo repopulating abilities, cell cycle status and molecular signatures.Nature Cell Biology 19, 164–176
Identity and dynamics of mammary stem cells during branching morphogenesis
The formation of the branched epithelial network of the mouse mammary gland during puberty is driven by a heterogeneous population of stem cells at the terminal end buds of the epithelium.Nature 542, 313–317
Reducing interferon'ce in stem cells
Little is known regarding how the interactions of stem cells with the immune system regulate their plasticity. A study now describes a mechanism by which normal breast and cancer stem cells utilize miR-199a to downregulate the corepressor LCOR and minimize responses to type I interferon.Nature Cell Biology 19, 597–599
Cancer stem cells: Different in the detailsNature Reviews Cancer 15, 574
Cell division: Sorting ageing mitochondria
Platelets assist in extravasation
Metalloproteinases in mammary stem cell activity
Stem cells: Cues from steroid hormones
The steroid hormones oestrogen and progesterone have a role in sickness and in health. In breast tissue, both roles probably work through a single mechanism: controlling the number and activity of mammary stem cells.Nature 465, 695–696