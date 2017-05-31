Mammary stem cells

Definition

Mammary stem cells are multipotent adult stem cells that reside in the mammary gland, can self-renew by dividing and can differentiate into all specialised mammary epithelial cells. Mammary stem cells drive the development of the mammary gland during puberty and are responsible for its expansion during pregnancy.

