Adult stem cells

- Nature Cell Biology 19, 595–597
Reducing interferon'ce in stem cells
WNT10A mutation causes ectodermal dysplasia by impairing progenitor cell proliferation and KLF4-mediated differentiation
Human WNT10A mutations are associated with dental defects and adult onset ectodermal dysplasia. Xu et al. show that WNT10A-activated ß-catenin plays dual roles in adult epithelial progenitor proliferation and differentiation by complexing with KLF4 in differentiating, but not proliferating, cells.Nature Communications 8, 15397
Lgr5-expressing chief cells drive epithelial regeneration and cancer in the oxyntic stomach
Leushacke et al. provide insights into the role of Lgr5 cells in the oxyntic stomach, demonstrating that they label a subpopulation of chief cells that function as reserve stem cells during regeneration and cells-of-origin of gastric cancer.
Stem cells: Synovial stem cells respond to a YAP
Reversing stratification during wound healing
The involvement of proliferation and migration in epidermal healing has long been recognized, but three studies now reveal how a variety of individual cell behaviours achieve a collective epithelial response, and how diverse repair routes are taken by cells of different origins.Nature Cell Biology 19, 595–597
Little is known regarding how the interactions of stem cells with the immune system regulate their plasticity. A study now describes a mechanism by which normal breast and cancer stem cells utilize miR-199a to downregulate the corepressor LCOR and minimize responses to type I interferon.
Human T cell development notched up a level
Two complementary approaches for directing human hematopoietic stem cells along the T cell lineage will have applications in both fundamental and translational research.Nature Methods 14, 477–478
Demystifying blood stem cell fates
Determining the differentiation potential of stem and progenitor cells is essential for understanding their function, yet our ability to do so is limited by the restrictions of experimental assays. Based on single-cell functional and molecular profiling experiments, a new computational approach shows how lineage commitment may occur in human haematopoiesis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 261–263
Stem cells: A case of metabolic identity in the intestinal crypt