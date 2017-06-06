News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Medicine 23, 661–662
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Two forms of death in ageing Caenorhabditis elegans
Despite its wide use in ageing research, the contribution of specific age-associated pathologies to C. elegans mortality is not well understood. Here the authors identify two types of death in worms, with either a swollen or a shrunken pharynx, that are differentially affected by age and mutations that extend worm lifespan.Nature Communications 8, 15458
Reviews |
The brain, sirtuins, and ageing
Sirtuins and the neuron–microglia network have a key role in the ageing process. In this Review article, Satoh and colleagues discuss the role of sirtuins in age-related changes in communication between peripheral tissues and the brain, which has a key influence on ageing and longevity in mammals.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 362–374
Research | | open
Maternal age-dependent APC/C-mediated decrease in securin causes premature sister chromatid separation in meiosis II
Sister chromatid cohesion during meiosis II (MII), maintained by securin-mediated inhibition of separase, is reduced in aged mouse oocytes. Here the authors show that, in MII oocytes, securin levels are reduced by increased destruction by the anaphase promoting complex/cyclosome.Nature Communications 8, 15346
Research | | open
Differences between germline and somatic mutation rates in humans and mice
Germline mutation rates are known to vary between species but somatic mutation rates are less well understood. Here the authors compare mice and humans, observing that somatic mutation rates were nearly two orders of magnitude higher in both species, with both mutation rates significantly higher in mice.Nature Communications 8, 15183
News and Comment
News and Views |
The cannabis paradox: when age matters
New evidence in mouse models reveals that exposure to Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component in Cannabis sativa, might improve cognitive performance in aging animals.Nature Medicine 23, 661–662
Comments and Opinion |
Ageing: Rejuvenation study stirs old memoriesNature 546, 33
News and Views |
Ageing: Tools to eliminate senescent cells
Ageing and many diseases are partly driven by the accumulation of damaged cells that no longer divide. It emerges that these senescent cells can be eradicated in mice using a drug that interferes with the activity of the protein FOXO4.Nature 545, 294–296
Research Highlights |
Ageing: Is fat a key to longevity?
Worms with impaired H3K4 trimethylation have an extended lifespan, which is associated with the accumulation of monounsaturated fatty acids in their intestines.
News |
Young human blood makes old mice smarter
Mice treated with a protein from umbilical cord plasma improved their performance on memory tests.