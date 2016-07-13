Totipotent stem cells

Definition

Totipotent stem cells are cells that have the capacity to self-renew by dividing and to develop into the three primary germ cell layers of the early embryo and into extra-embryonic tissues such as the placenta. A fertilised egg is a totipotent stem cell and as such can develop into any specialised cell found in the organism.

