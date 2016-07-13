Research | | open
Totipotent stem cells
Totipotent stem cells are cells that have the capacity to self-renew by dividing and to develop into the three primary germ cell layers of the early embryo and into extra-embryonic tissues such as the placenta. A fertilised egg is a totipotent stem cell and as such can develop into any specialised cell found in the organism.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 6, 29658
Reviews |
Hallmarks of pluripotency
In response to the need for a defined set of criteria to assess stem-cell potency, this review proposes guidelines for the evaluation of newly derived pluripotent stem cells, from functional assays to integrative molecular analyses of transcriptional, epigenetic and metabolic states.Nature 525, 469–478
News and Comment
Correspondence |
Failure to replicate the STAP cell phenomenonNature 525, E6–E9
Comments and Opinion |
Correcting misperceptions about cryopreserved embryos and stem cell researchNature Biotechnology 31, 288–290