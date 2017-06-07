News and Views |
Embryonic stem cells are pluripotent cells isolated from the inner cell mass of a blastocyst, the early mammalian embryo that implants into the uterus. Embryonic stem cells self-renew by dividing and can differentiate into any specialised cell of the body, but not extra-embryonic tissues such as the placenta.
Principles of early human development and germ cell program from conserved model systems
The authors trace the emergence of porcine primordial germ cells and develop in vitro models of primordial germ cell development from human and monkey pluripotent stem cells in order to provide insight into early human development.
HLA-E-expressing pluripotent stem cells escape allogeneic responses and lysis by NK cells
Expression of the minimally polymorphic HLA-E molecule prevents NK-cell-mediated rejection of cells lacking expression of HLA-A, B and C.
Ccl2/Ccr2 signalling recruits a distinct fetal microchimeric population that rescues delayed maternal wound healing
Foetal microchimeric cells (FMCs) are found in maternal circulation during pregnancy and migrate to injury sites, where they mediate repair, but how this is regulated is unclear. Here, the authors show in mice that the chemokine Ccl2 enhances delayed maternal wound healing through a subpopulation of Ccr2+ FMCs.Nature Communications 8, 15463
A sequential EMT-MET mechanism drives the differentiation of human embryonic stem cells towards hepatocytes
Reprogramming has been shown to involve EMT-MET; however, its role in cell differentiation is unclear. Here the authors show that during in vitro differentiation of hepatocytes, Activin A-induced formation of definitive endoderm requires EMT mediated by TGFβ signalling, followed by a MET process.Nature Communications 8, 15166
Building the human inner ear in an organoid
Inner ear organoids will facilitate disease studies and drug screening.Nature Biotechnology 35, 518–520
Stem cells: Stem cell-based therapies threatened by the accumulation of p53 mutations
Cultured pluripotent stem cells can accumulate TP53 mutations, and these mutations confer a strong selective advantage to these cells.
SIRT2 and glycolytic enzyme acetylation in pluripotent stem cells
The metabolic transition from mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) to glycolysis is critical for somatic reprogramming of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). SIRT2 has now been established as a previously unknown regulator of this metabolic transition during somatic reprogramming by controlling the acetylation status of glycolytic enzymes.Nature Cell Biology 19, 412–414
Reversible RNA modifications in meiosis and pluripotencyNature Methods 14, 18–22
A new bookmark of the mitotic genome in embryonic stem cells
Embryonic stem cells maintain pluripotency through countless mitoses. A recent report shows that the transcription factor Esrrb remains bound to chromatin during mitosis, including at regulatory regions that support pluripotency. Mitotic chromatin occupancy by Esrrb might stabilize the defining transcriptional programmes of embryonic stem cells through cell division.Nature Cell Biology 18, 1124–1125
Stem cells: The definition of naive
Scientists propose a more human-centric benchmark for assessing naive and primed pluripotency in human embryonic stem cells.Nature Methods 13, 819