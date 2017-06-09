Stem-cell differentiation
Stem-cell differentiation is the process by which a more specialised cell is formed from a stem cell, leading to loss of some of the stem cell's developmental potential. Stem-cell differentiation occurs during development of an organism to produce new specialised cells, and also in adults to replenish cells that are lost.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Engineering the haemogenic niche mitigates endogenous inhibitory signals and controls pluripotent stem cell-derived blood emergence
The derivation of blood progenitor cells from human pluripotent stem cells is of interest for cell therapy but remains an inefficient process. Here the authors micropattern hPSC-derived haemogenic endothelial (HE) cells into spatially-organized, size-controlled colonies and identify a geometry that achieves increased efficiency in deriving blood cells.Nature Communications 8, 15380
Research |
Haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells from human pluripotent stem cells
Haematopoietic stem and progenitor cell conversion of human pluripotent stem cell-derived haemogenic endothelium.Nature 545, 432–438
Research |
The mitochondrial respiratory chain is essential for haematopoietic stem cell function
Two papers by Liu et al. and Ansó et al. study the post-transcriptional regulation of mitochondrial factors in erythropoiesis and the role of RISP-mediated mitochondrial respiration in fetal and adult HSC function via metabolites and epigenetic changes.Nature Cell Biology 19, 614–625
Research |
Generation of pure GABAergic neurons by transcription factor programming
Transient transcription factor expression rapidly induces a homogenous population of mature GABAergic neurons from human pluripotent stem cells, aiding the study of inhibitory neuron function and disease.Nature Methods 14, 621–628
News and Comment
News and Views |
Demystifying blood stem cell fates
Determining the differentiation potential of stem and progenitor cells is essential for understanding their function, yet our ability to do so is limited by the restrictions of experimental assays. Based on single-cell functional and molecular profiling experiments, a new computational approach shows how lineage commitment may occur in human haematopoiesis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 261–263
News and Views |
Stem cell culture: Simply derived epicardial cells
A chemically defined protocol requiring no animal-derived components allows for the easier derivation and enduring expansion of epicardial cells from human pluripotent stem cells.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0015
Comments and Opinion |
Organoid culture
Ex vivo organoid culture could revolutionize biology, but variability must be understood.Nature Methods 14, 35
News and Views |
Are human oocytes from stem cells next?
The generation of oocytes in a dish from mouse pluripotent cells may be difficult to replicate with human cells.Nature Biotechnology 34, 1247–1248
Research Highlights |
CNS cancer: Tracing stem cells in oligodendrogliomaNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 2–3
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Man-made mouse eggsNature Methods 13, 973