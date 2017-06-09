Mesenchymal stem cells
Mesenchymal stem cells are multipotent adult stem cells that are present in multiple tissues, including umbilical cord, bone marrow and fat tissue. Mesenchymal stem cells can self-renew by dividing and can differentiate into multiple tissues including bone, cartilage, muscle and fat cells, and connective tissue.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Synovial stem cells respond to a YAP
Correspondence | | open
Ectogenic tension promotes fibrogenesis of mesenchymal stem cells through microRNA-21Cell Death Discovery 3, 16099
News and Views |
Twist of fate for skeletal muscle mesenchymal cells
Skeletal muscles are composed of different types of fibres. Can these be thought of as distinct lineages with specific lineage-restricted progenitors? A provocative study now proposes that mesenchymal cells expressing the transcription factor Twist2 act as myogenic progenitors with selective type IIb fibre-differentiation potential.Nature Cell Biology 19, 153–154
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: PTH regulates bone marrow progenitor fateNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 190
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Stem cell therapy seems safe in refractory RANature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 436