Transdifferentiation
Transdifferentiation is the conversion of a cell type present in one tissue or organ into a cell type from another tissue or organ without going through a pluripotent cell state. Transdifferentiation between some cell types can occur naturally in response to injury and can be induced experimentally.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Cell Discovery 3, 17017
Protocols |
Generation of multipotent induced cardiac progenitor cells from mouse fibroblasts and potency testing in ex vivo mouse embryos
Expandable and multipotent induced cardiac progenitor cells (iCPCs) are generated from mouse adult fibroblasts using forced expression of Mesp1, Tbx5, Gata4, Nkx2.5 and Baf60c and activation of the Wnt and JAK/STAT signaling pathway. Furthermore, embryonic potency of iCPCs is tested ex vivo.Nature Protocols 12, 1029–1054
Reviews |
Acinar cell plasticity and development of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
Pancreatic acinar cells show high plasticity and can undergo acinar-to-ductal metaplasia, which might be an initiating event for pancreatic cancer. Here, the determinants of acinar cell plasticity are discussed, as well as signalling events that drive acinar-to-ductal metaplasia and their contribution to oncogenesis.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 296–304
Research | | open
Partial Reprogramming of Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cardiomyocytes into NeuronsScientific Reports 7, 44840
Research | | open
Generation of non-viral, transgene-free hepatocyte like cells with piggyBac transposonScientific Reports 7, 44498
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Transdifferentiation results in resistance
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: A guide to cellular transdifferentiationNature Methods 13, 200
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Fast track to neurons
New protocols generate neurons directly from fibroblasts using only chemical cocktails.Nature Methods 12, 915
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Transdifferentiation from the top
Fibroblasts pass through a pluripotent state when undergoing transdifferentiation in the presence of pluripotency factors.Nature Methods 12, 701
News and Views |
Podocyte biology: Differentiation of parietal epithelial cells into podocytes
A new study demonstrates that knockdown of miR-193a in human parietal epithelial cells induces their differentiation into podocytes. Inhibition of miR-193a in a model of nephrotoxic nephritis resulted in reduced proteinuria and crescent formation. These data suggest that promoting differentiation of parietal progenitors into podocytes has potential therapeutic relevance.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 7–8
News and Views |
Hi-TEC reprogramming for organ regeneration
The induction of cell reprogramming by transcription factors into alternative cell fates opens new avenues for regenerative medicine. Thymic epithelial cells that were obtained from fibroblasts by Foxn1 overexpression support the formation of an ectopic thymus following transplantation.Nature Cell Biology 16, 824–825