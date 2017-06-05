Latest Research and Reviews
Atypical chemokine receptor 1 on nucleated erythroid cells regulates hematopoiesis
Genetic polymorphisms affect expression of the atypical chemokine receptor ACKR1 (Duffy) on nucleated erythrocyte precursors. Rot and colleagues show that loss of its expression alters hematopoiesis, yielding a distinct neutrophil population that rapidly exits the bloodstream to give an apparent ‘neutropenia’ phenotype.
Bone marrow niche-mimetics modulate HSPC function via integrin signalingScientific Reports 7, 2550
Haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells from human pluripotent stem cells
Haematopoietic stem and progenitor cell conversion of human pluripotent stem cell-derived haemogenic endothelium.Nature 545, 432–438
The mitochondrial respiratory chain is essential for haematopoietic stem cell function
Two papers by Liu et al. and Ansó et al. study the post-transcriptional regulation of mitochondrial factors in erythropoiesis and the role of RISP-mediated mitochondrial respiration in fetal and adult HSC function via metabolites and epigenetic changes.Nature Cell Biology 19, 614–625
News and Comment
Human T cell development notched up a level
Two complementary approaches for directing human hematopoietic stem cells along the T cell lineage will have applications in both fundamental and translational research.Nature Methods 14, 477–478
Demystifying blood stem cell fates
Determining the differentiation potential of stem and progenitor cells is essential for understanding their function, yet our ability to do so is limited by the restrictions of experimental assays. Based on single-cell functional and molecular profiling experiments, a new computational approach shows how lineage commitment may occur in human haematopoiesis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 261–263
Atherosclerosis-prone HSCsNature Immunology 18, 373
Stem cells: Self-consumption will keep your blood young
Autophagy is shown to restrict metabolic activation of adult haematopoietic stem cells, thereby contributing to the maintenance of their quiescence and stem cell potential throughout life.
Haematopoietic stem cells show their true colours
Delineating the behaviour of haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in vivo has thus far proven challenging. Two studies in zebrafish and mouse models now track HSCs in vivo using fate mapping with multicolour approaches to provide further insights into clonal events that regulate blood development, HSC function and differentiation during homeostasis and stress conditions.Nature Cell Biology 19, 10–12
Counting HSCsNature Immunology 18, 14