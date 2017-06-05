Haematopoietic stem cells

Definition

Haematopoietic stem cells are progenitor cells that have the ability to both generate all types of blood cells, including those of the myeloid and lymphoid lineages, and to replace themselves. In adults, they mainly reside in the bone marrow.

Latest Research and Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    Two complementary approaches for directing human hematopoietic stem cells along the T cell lineage will have applications in both fundamental and translational research.

    • Anne-Catherine Dolens
    •  & Tom Taghon
    Nature Methods 14, 477–478

  • News and Views |

    Determining the differentiation potential of stem and progenitor cells is essential for understanding their function, yet our ability to do so is limited by the restrictions of experimental assays. Based on single-cell functional and molecular profiling experiments, a new computational approach shows how lineage commitment may occur in human haematopoiesis.

    • Fiona K. Hamey
    •  & Berthold Göttgens
    Nature Cell Biology 19, 261–263

  • News and Views |

    Delineating the behaviour of haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in vivo has thus far proven challenging. Two studies in zebrafish and mouse models now track HSCs in vivo using fate mapping with multicolour approaches to provide further insights into clonal events that regulate blood development, HSC function and differentiation during homeostasis and stress conditions.

    • Trista E. North
    •  & Wolfram Goessling
    Nature Cell Biology 19, 10–12
