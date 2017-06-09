Chemistry

Definition

Chemistry is a branch of science that involves the study of the composition, structure and properties of matter. Often known as the central science, it is a creative discipline chiefly concerned with atomic and molecular structure and its change, for instance through chemical reactions.

    Reaction-diffusion controls the spatial formation of many natural structures but is rarely applied to organic materials. Here, the authors couple reaction-diffusion to the self-assembly of a supramolecular gelator, introducing a strategy to forming soft, free-standing objects with controlled shape and functionality.

    • Matija Lovrak
    • , Wouter E. J. Hendriksen
    • , Chandan Maity
    • , Serhii Mytnyk
    • , Volkert van Steijn
    • , Rienk Eelkema
    •  & Jan H. van Esch
    Nature Communications 8, 15317

    Inadequate pore infiltration and low conductivity of hole transporter materials limit the performance of solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells. Using fast charge-exchange Cu(II/I) complexes as part of the hole transporting material, Cao et al. overcome these issues to achieve a record photoconversion efficiency of 11%.

    • Yiming Cao
    • , Yasemin Saygili
    • , Amita Ummadisingu
    • , Joël Teuscher
    • , Jingshan Luo
    • , Norman Pellet
    • , Fabrizio Giordano
    • , Shaik Mohammed Zakeeruddin
    • , Jacques -E. Moser
    • , Marina Freitag
    • , Anders Hagfeldt
    •  & Michael Grätzel
    Nature Communications 8, 15390

    Ion exchange at charged mineral-water interfaces is an important geochemical process, but a molecular-level understanding is still required. Here, the authors probe real-time variations of the interfacial ion exchange dynamics at the muscovite-water interface, providing a general picture of adsorbed ion coverage and speciation.

    • Sang Soo Lee
    • , Paul Fenter
    • , Kathryn L. Nagy
    •  & Neil C. Sturchio
    Nature Communications 8, 15826

    Contributions of iron sources to Southern Ocean CO2 sequestration during the last glacial period remain uncertain. Here, based on the biogeochemical analysis of subglacial calcites, the authors propose Antarctic volcanism, via subglacial drainage of Fe-rich waters, as a key contributor.

    • Silvia Frisia
    • , Laura S. Weyrich
    • , John Hellstrom
    • , Andrea Borsato
    • , Nicholas R. Golledge
    • , Alexandre M. Anesio
    • , Petra Bajo
    • , Russell N. Drysdale
    • , Paul C. Augustinus
    • , Camille Rivard
    •  & Alan Cooper
    Nature Communications 8, 15425

    Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.

    • Claudia Minici
    • , Maria Gounari
    • , Rudolf Übelhart
    • , Lydia Scarfò
    • , Marcus Dühren-von Minden
    • , Dunja Schneider
    • , Alpaslan Tasdogan
    • , Alabbas Alkhatib
    • , Andreas Agathangelidis
    • , Stavroula Ntoufa
    • , Nicholas Chiorazzi
    • , Hassan Jumaa
    • , Kostas Stamatopoulos
    • , Paolo Ghia
    •  & Massimo Degano
    Nature Communications 8, 15746
