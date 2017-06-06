Materials chemistry

News and Views |
- Nature Nanotechnology 12, 506
The tendon-to-bone attachment: Unification through disarrayNature Materials 16, 607–608
Material Witness: Plastics on the menuNature Materials 16, 606
Free-standing supramolecular hydrogel objects by reaction-diffusion
Reaction-diffusion controls the spatial formation of many natural structures but is rarely applied to organic materials. Here, the authors couple reaction-diffusion to the self-assembly of a supramolecular gelator, introducing a strategy to forming soft, free-standing objects with controlled shape and functionality.Nature Communications 8, 15317
Preparation of biomimetic hierarchically helical fiber actuators from carbon nanotubes
Deng et al. describe a method for preparing mechanically responsive hierarchically arranged helical fiber (HHF) actuators based on aligned carbon nanotubes. These HHF actuators are responsive to external stimuli in a rapid and reversible manner.Nature Protocols 12, 1349–1358
Accelerated discovery of two crystal structure types in a complex inorganic phase field
A computational tool that combines human-like chemical understanding with ab initio methods guides the compositional choice of complex five-component metallic oxides, yielding two new complex crystal structures.Nature 546, 280–284
A two-dimensional Dirac fermion microscope
Conventional 3D electron microscopes rely on emission, focusing, deflection, and detection of a focused beam of ballistic electrons to analyse the structure and composition of materials. Here, the authors examine the analogous concept of a 2D electron microscope based on graphene ballistic Dirac electrons.Nature Communications 8, 15783
Temperature-regulated guest admission and release in microporous materials
Regulating guest access and release in porous materials remains an important goal. Here, May and colleagues elucidate the mechanism by which guest admission can be temperature-regulated in typical microporous materials, and experimentally exploit this process to achieve appreciable and reversible hydrogen storage.Nature Communications 8, 15777
The added value of small-molecule chirality in technological applications
Although it is a fundamental property of many small molecules, chirality is not widely exploited in materials applications as its benefits are not widely recognized — indeed, the need for stereoselective synthesis may be seen as a disadvantage. In this Review, we highlight recent research in which chirality has had an enabling impact in technological applications.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0045
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 499
Octopus-inspired nanosuckers: Adhere to the rough and wet
Smart materials: To grip or not to gripNature Reviews Materials 2, 17038
More carbon and less salt
We take a closer look at recent developments in research on various strategies to use carbon nanostructures for water desalination.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 497
Cyclic polymers: A self-assembly route
Water remediation: A steam nanogeneratorNature Nanotechnology 12, 506