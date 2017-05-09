Communicating chemistry
Communicating chemistry covers the practice of disseminating chemical information — be it news, discussion, data or structures — which has been improved and complicated by advances in information technology. It also includes discussion of best practices for engagement with the public, whose misunderstanding of the topic can be detrimental to the progress of the discipline.
Evaluating ever-changing curricula
Experienced practitioners often feel that studying chemistry was harder during their time at school, but is this really true?Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0044
Organic chemistry can sizzle
Experienced chemists know that chemistry is all around them. Helping students to see the connections between real life and concepts of organic chemistry is the driving force behind the development of a set of online resources pioneered at UCLA.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0020
Chemistry recrystallized
Why are we launching this journal, and what can you expect from it?Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0007
Chemists boldly go
Michael Donnay and Michelle Francl want chemists to share the stories behind the work they do, and not be afraid to identify the heroines and heroes — and their epic adventures — that paved the way.Nature Chemistry 9, 4–5
Physics 3 – 0 Chemistry
A trio of recent discoveries in physics should be celebrated by everyone, even chemists, argues Bruce Gibb.Nature Chemistry 8, 399–400
Another four bricks in the wall
Of all the things humans can bestow names upon, new chemical elements are about the rarest. Our group of periodic table experts attempts to read the tea leaves and predict the names for elements 113, 115, 117 and 118.Nature Chemistry 8, 283–288