Communicating chemistry covers the practice of disseminating chemical information — be it news, discussion, data or structures — which has been improved and complicated by advances in information technology. It also includes discussion of best practices for engagement with the public, whose misunderstanding of the topic can be detrimental to the progress of the discipline.

    Experienced chemists know that chemistry is all around them. Helping students to see the connections between real life and concepts of organic chemistry is the driving force behind the development of a set of online resources pioneered at UCLA.

    • Tejas K. Shah
    •  & Neil K. Garg
    Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0020

    Michael Donnay and Michelle Francl want chemists to share the stories behind the work they do, and not be afraid to identify the heroines and heroes — and their epic adventures — that paved the way.

    • Michelle Francl
    •  & Michael Donnay
    Nature Chemistry 9, 4–5

    A trio of recent discoveries in physics should be celebrated by everyone, even chemists, argues Bruce Gibb.

    • Bruce C. Gibb
    Nature Chemistry 8, 399–400

    Of all the things humans can bestow names upon, new chemical elements are about the rarest. Our group of periodic table experts attempts to read the tea leaves and predict the names for elements 113, 115, 117 and 118.

    • Shawn C. Burdette
    • , Philip Ball
    • , Kat Day
    • , Eric R. Scerri
    •  & Brett F. Thornton
    Nature Chemistry 8, 283–288
