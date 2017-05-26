Analytical chemistry
Analytical chemistry is a branch of chemistry that deals with the separation, identification and quantification of chemical compounds. Chemical analyses can be qualitative, as in the identification of the chemical components in a sample, or quantitative, as in the determination of the amount of a certain component in the sample.
Structure of the Rpn13-Rpn2 complex provides insights for Rpn13 and Uch37 as anticancer targets
In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.Nature Communications 8, 15540
Measuring synaptic vesicles using cellular electrochemistry and nanoscale molecular imaging
Synaptic vesicles participate in neuronal communication by storing and releasing neurotransmitter molecules. The neurotransmitters can be detected using electrochemistry and mass spectrometry, and vesicle structural elements can be detected by super-resolution microscopy. This Review describes these analytical techniques and how they unravel the mechanisms of cell communication.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0048
Open-source, community-driven microfluidics with Metafluidics
A community-led initiative will enable users to design, share, refine and innovate fluidic devices.Nature Biotechnology 35, 523–529
Reproductive endocrinology: Cycling through the menstrual cycle — an out-of-body experience
A recent advance has led to the development of microfluidically linked microphysiological culture systems that mimic the complex dynamics and interdependent physiology of the various organs that comprise the female reproductive tract. This microfluidic culture platform offers an unprecedented way to study female reproductive biology and develop new reproductive therapeutics.
Organs-on-chips: Filtration enabled by differentiation
The efficient generation of mature podocytes from induced pluripotent stem cells makes possible the recapitulation of renal blood filtration on a chip.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0074
