Green chemistry

News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Energy 2, 17093
News and Views |
Perovskite solar cells: Shedding light on film crystallization
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
11% efficiency solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells with copper(II/I) hole transport materials
Inadequate pore infiltration and low conductivity of hole transporter materials limit the performance of solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells. Using fast charge-exchange Cu(II/I) complexes as part of the hole transporting material, Cao et al. overcome these issues to achieve a record photoconversion efficiency of 11%.Nature Communications 8, 15390
Research | | open
Temperature-regulated guest admission and release in microporous materials
Regulating guest access and release in porous materials remains an important goal. Here, May and colleagues elucidate the mechanism by which guest admission can be temperature-regulated in typical microporous materials, and experimentally exploit this process to achieve appreciable and reversible hydrogen storage.Nature Communications 8, 15777
Reviews |
Chemical recycling of waste plastics for new materials production
Many methods exist for the recycling of plastic solid waste. Chemical recycling, which can take many forms from high-temperature pyrolysis to mild, solution-based catalytic depolymerization, can afford enormous economic and environmental benefits. This Review covers the state of the art in chemical recycling and the design of high-performance polymers amenable to such processes.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0046
Research | | open
Directing solar photons to sustainably meet food, energy, and water needsScientific Reports 7, 3134
News and Comment
News and Views |
Microbial fuel cells: Running on gas
Methane is an abundant energy source that is used for power generation in thermal power plants via combustion, but direct conversion to electricity in fuel cells remains challenging. Now, a microbial fuel cell is demonstrated to efficiently convert methane directly to current by careful selection of a consortium of microorganisms.Nature Energy 2, 17093
Research Highlights |
Offshore wind: Decommissioning plansNature Energy 2, 17098
Research Highlights |
CO capture: IL's a trap!Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0047
News and Views |
Perovskite solar cells: Shedding light on film crystallization
A study on the formation of methylammonium lead iodide perovskite films reveals that light illumination influences the crystallization kinetics, therefore affecting the final photovoltaic performance of these materials.
News and Views |
Crystalline silicon solar cells: Better than ever
Silicon-based photovoltaics dominate the market. A study now sets a new record efficiency for large-area crystalline silicon solar cells, placing the theoretical efficiency limits within reach.Nature Energy 2, 17067