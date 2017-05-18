Process chemistry

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Automatic time-shift alignment method for chromatographic data analysisScientific Reports 7, 256
Reviews |
On the design of complex drug candidate syntheses in the pharmaceutical industry
The primary goal of a process chemist is to develop a commercially viable synthetic route to a known drug candidate. The approaches to a synthetic challenge are consequently very different to those used in medicinal chemistry. This Review uses case studies to highlight important considerations, and the tactics used during the design and selection of an efficient drug synthesis.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0016
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Bridging the gaps in 18F PET tracer development
As compared to the drug discovery process, the development of new 18F PET tracers lacks a well-established pipeline that advances compounds from academic research to candidacy for (pre)clinical imaging. In order to bridge the gaps between methodological advances and clinical success, we must rethink the development process from training to implementation.Nature Chemistry 9, 1–3