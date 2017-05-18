Process chemistry

Definition

Process chemistry involves the development and optimization of production processes for chemical compounds, and the scaling up of laboratory reactions, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Comments and Opinion |

    As compared to the drug discovery process, the development of new 18F PET tracers lacks a well-established pipeline that advances compounds from academic research to candidacy for (pre)clinical imaging. In order to bridge the gaps between methodological advances and clinical success, we must rethink the development process from training to implementation.

    • Michael G. Campbell
    • , Joel Mercier
    • , Christophe Genicot
    • , Véronique Gouverneur
    • , Jacob M. Hooker
    •  & Tobias Ritter
    Nature Chemistry 9, 1–3
All News & Comment