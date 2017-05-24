News and Views |
Chemical synthesis
Chemical synthesis is the process by which one or more chemical reactions are performed with the aim of converting a reactant or starting material into a product or multiple products. Chemical synthesis is at the heart of much chemistry research as it is the basis for discovering compounds with new physical or biological properties.
Featured
- Nature Chemistry 9, 504–506
Latest Research and Reviews
Protocols |
Preparation of biomimetic hierarchically helical fiber actuators from carbon nanotubes
Deng et al. describe a method for preparing mechanically responsive hierarchically arranged helical fiber (HHF) actuators based on aligned carbon nanotubes. These HHF actuators are responsive to external stimuli in a rapid and reversible manner.Nature Protocols 12, 1349–1358
Research | | open
Taming interfacial electronic properties of platinum nanoparticles on vacancy-abundant boron nitride nanosheets for enhanced catalysis
Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.Nature Communications 8, 15291
Research | | open
An autonomous organic reaction search engine for chemical reactivity
While automated reaction systems typically work for the synthesis of pre-defined molecules, automated systems to discover reactivity are more challenging. Here the authors report an autonomous organic reaction search engine that allows discovery of the most reactive pathways in a multi-reagent, multistep reaction system.Nature Communications 8, 15733
Research | | open
Spaser as a biological probe
Advanced diagnostic probes are required for monitoring disease progression. Here Galanzha et al. demonstrate a 22 nm plasmonic nanolaser to serve as a super-bright, biocompatible probe capable of generating stimulated emission directly inside living cells and animal tissue, while targeting cancer cells.Nature Communications 8, 15528
Research |
Catalytic asymmetric trifluoromethylthiolation via enantioselective [2,3]-sigmatropic rearrangement of sulfonium ylides
The asymmetric Doyle-Kirmse reaction using chiral Rh(II)- or Cu(I)-catalysts provides SCF3-containing compounds in highly efficient and enantioselective manner. The reaction proceeds through enantioselective formation of sulfonium ylide from a diazoester and allyl- or propargyl trifluoromethyl sulfide, followed by concerted [2,3]-sigmatropic rearrangement with the transfer of chirality from sulfur to carbon.
News and Comment
News and Views |
Natural products: Taming reactive benzynes
Natural products often serve as sources of new drugs, either directly or after synthetic modification, but site-selective functionalization of complex small molecules is challenging. Now, a method has been developed that enables selective modification of a wide range of natural products by engaging a benzyne intermediate in a variety of reaction modes.Nature Chemistry 9, 504–506
Comments and Opinion |
Small-molecule phenotypic screening with stem cells
To fully leverage the potential of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), improved and standardized reprogramming methods and large-scale collections of hiPSC lines are needed, and the stem cell community must embrace chemical biology methodology for target identification and validation.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 560–563
Correspondence |
The Drug Repurposing Hub: a next-generation drug library and information resourceNature Medicine 23, 405–408
News and Views |
Organometallic chemistry: A shortcut to molecular complexity
A unique transformation for the site-selective cleavage of one C–C single bond and two C–H bonds in sequence has now been developed. This enables a simple carbon skeleton to be reorganized into a significantly more complex form with remarkable efficiency.Nature Chemistry 9, 298–299
Editorial |
Life, but not as we know it
There are many unanswered questions regarding how the biomolecules and biomechanical processes that define life came to be. A collection of Articles in this issue show how intermediates in RNA synthesis might have formed and how the initiation and evolution of RNA replication might have occurred.Nature Chemistry 9, 297
News and Views |
Organic chemistry: A radical step forward
Free radicals are notorious for unselective coupling reactions; however, the coupling of free radicals generated from acyl tellurides has now been shown to form C–C bonds with remarkable fidelity, which enables easy one-step assembly of densely oxygenated natural product motifs.Nature Chemistry 9, 198–199