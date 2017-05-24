Chemical synthesis

Definition

Chemical synthesis is the process by which one or more chemical reactions are performed with the aim of converting a reactant or starting material into a product or multiple products. Chemical synthesis is at the heart of much chemistry research as it is the basis for discovering compounds with new physical or biological properties.

  • News and Views |

    Natural products often serve as sources of new drugs, either directly or after synthetic modification, but site-selective functionalization of complex small molecules is challenging. Now, a method has been developed that enables selective modification of a wide range of natural products by engaging a benzyne intermediate in a variety of reaction modes.

    • Sarah Z. Tasker
    •  & Paul J. Hergenrother
    Nature Chemistry 9, 504–506

  • Comments and Opinion |

    To fully leverage the potential of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), improved and standardized reprogramming methods and large-scale collections of hiPSC lines are needed, and the stem cell community must embrace chemical biology methodology for target identification and validation.

    • Andrei Ursu
    • , Hans R Schöler
    •  & Herbert Waldmann
    Nature Chemical Biology 13, 560–563

  • News and Views |

    A unique transformation for the site-selective cleavage of one C–C single bond and two C–H bonds in sequence has now been developed. This enables a simple carbon skeleton to be reorganized into a significantly more complex form with remarkable efficiency.

    • Masahiro Murakami
    •  & Naoki Ishida
    Nature Chemistry 9, 298–299

  • Editorial |

    There are many unanswered questions regarding how the biomolecules and biomechanical processes that define life came to be. A collection of Articles in this issue show how intermediates in RNA synthesis might have formed and how the initiation and evolution of RNA replication might have occurred.

    Nature Chemistry 9, 297

  • News and Views |

    Free radicals are notorious for unselective coupling reactions; however, the coupling of free radicals generated from acyl tellurides has now been shown to form C–C bonds with remarkable fidelity, which enables easy one-step assembly of densely oxygenated natural product motifs.

    • Wenhao Zhang
    •  & Ang Li
    Nature Chemistry 9, 198–199
