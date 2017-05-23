Research | | open
Cheminformatics
Cheminformatics is the use of computational and informational techniques to understand problems of chemistry, for instance in the in silico mapping of chemical space – the theoretical space occupied by all possible chemicals and molecules. Cheminformatics strategies are useful in drug discovery and other efforts where large numbers of compounds are being evaluated for specific properties.
Performance of machine-learning scoring functions in structure-based virtual screening
Chemical libraries: How dark is HTS dark matter?
Selecting compounds for the chemical library is the foundation of high-throughput screening (HTS). After some years and multiple HTS campaigns, many molecules in the Novartis and NIH Molecular Libraries Program screening collections have never been found to be active. An in-depth exploration of the bioactivity of this 'dark matter' does in fact reveal some compounds of interest.Nature Chemical Biology 11, 904–905
Cheminformatics: Computing target complexity
How complex is it to synthesize a given molecular target? Can this be answered by a computer? Now, a model of synthetic complexity that factors in methodology developments has resulted in a complexity index that evolves alongside them.Nature Chemistry 7, 619–620
Curation of chemogenomics dataNature Chemical Biology 11, 535
Synthesis: A plethora of polyenesNature Chemical Biology 10, 409
Target identification: Chemical landing padNature Chemical Biology 10, 87
Chemical society tried to block business competitor
Court ruling raises concerns among some American Chemical Society members.