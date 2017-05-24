Organic chemistry

Definition

Organic chemistry is the study of the synthesis, structure, reactivity and properties of the diverse group of chemical compounds primarily constructed of carbon. All life on earth is carbon-based, thus organic chemistry is also the basis of biochemistry. The ability to form compounds containing long chains of carbon atoms is the basis of polymer chemistry.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    While ortho-selective C-H activation is well explored, general meta-selective methods are rare and often require directing groups that are retained in the final products. Here the authors show that transient imine groups can be used to direct the meta-functionalization of a range of arenes.

    • Jie Li
    • , Korkit Korvorapun
    • , Suman De Sarkar
    • , Torben Rogge
    • , David J. Burns
    • , Svenja Warratz
    •  & Lutz Ackermann
    Nature Communications 8, 15430

  • Research | | open

    While automated reaction systems typically work for the synthesis of pre-defined molecules, automated systems to discover reactivity are more challenging. Here the authors report an autonomous organic reaction search engine that allows discovery of the most reactive pathways in a multi-reagent, multistep reaction system.

    • Vincenza Dragone
    • , Victor Sans
    • , Alon B. Henson
    • , Jaroslaw M. Granda
    •  & Leroy Cronin
    Nature Communications 8, 15733

  • Reviews |

    Although it is a fundamental property of many small molecules, chirality is not widely exploited in materials applications as its benefits are not widely recognized — indeed, the need for stereoselective synthesis may be seen as a disadvantage. In this Review, we highlight recent research in which chirality has had an enabling impact in technological applications.

    • Jochen R. Brandt
    • , Francesco Salerno
    •  & Matthew J. Fuchter
    Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0045

  • Reviews |

    Many methods exist for the recycling of plastic solid waste. Chemical recycling, which can take many forms from high-temperature pyrolysis to mild, solution-based catalytic depolymerization, can afford enormous economic and environmental benefits. This Review covers the state of the art in chemical recycling and the design of high-performance polymers amenable to such processes.

    • AliReza Rahimi
    •  & Jeannette M. García
    Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0046

  • Research |

    The asymmetric Doyle-Kirmse reaction using chiral Rh(II)- or Cu(I)-catalysts provides SCF3-containing compounds in highly efficient and enantioselective manner. The reaction proceeds through enantioselective formation of sulfonium ylide from a diazoester and allyl- or propargyl trifluoromethyl sulfide, followed by concerted [2,3]-sigmatropic rearrangement with the transfer of chirality from sulfur to carbon.

    • Zhikun Zhang
    • , Zhe Sheng
    • , Weizhi Yu
    • , Guojiao Wu
    • , Rui Zhang
    • , Wen-Dao Chu
    • , Yan Zhang
    •  & Jianbo Wang
    Nature Chemistry
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Louis Pasteur was a scientific giant of the nineteenth century, but, as Joseph Gal asks, was his most famous contribution to the understanding of chemistry — chirality — influenced more by his artistic talents?

    • Joseph Gal
    Nature Chemistry

  • News and Views |

    Natural products often serve as sources of new drugs, either directly or after synthetic modification, but site-selective functionalization of complex small molecules is challenging. Now, a method has been developed that enables selective modification of a wide range of natural products by engaging a benzyne intermediate in a variety of reaction modes.

    • Sarah Z. Tasker
    •  & Paul J. Hergenrother
    Nature Chemistry 9, 504–506

  • News and Views |

    Hydrocarbons called alkenes are isolated from petroleum as mixtures of isomers, often making it hard to use them as reagents for synthesis. A reaction involving a migrating nickel atom offers a possible solution. See Letter p.84

    • Matthew Gaunt
    •  & Patrick Williamson
    Nature 545, 35–36
All News & Comment