Organic chemistry is the study of the synthesis, structure, reactivity and properties of the diverse group of chemical compounds primarily constructed of carbon. All life on earth is carbon-based, thus organic chemistry is also the basis of biochemistry. The ability to form compounds containing long chains of carbon atoms is the basis of polymer chemistry.
- Nature Chemistry 9, 504–506
Ruthenium(II)-catalysed remote C–H alkylations as a versatile platform to meta-decorated arenes
While ortho-selective C-H activation is well explored, general meta-selective methods are rare and often require directing groups that are retained in the final products. Here the authors show that transient imine groups can be used to direct the meta-functionalization of a range of arenes.Nature Communications 8, 15430
An autonomous organic reaction search engine for chemical reactivity
While automated reaction systems typically work for the synthesis of pre-defined molecules, automated systems to discover reactivity are more challenging. Here the authors report an autonomous organic reaction search engine that allows discovery of the most reactive pathways in a multi-reagent, multistep reaction system.Nature Communications 8, 15733
The added value of small-molecule chirality in technological applications
Although it is a fundamental property of many small molecules, chirality is not widely exploited in materials applications as its benefits are not widely recognized — indeed, the need for stereoselective synthesis may be seen as a disadvantage. In this Review, we highlight recent research in which chirality has had an enabling impact in technological applications.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0045
Chemical recycling of waste plastics for new materials production
Many methods exist for the recycling of plastic solid waste. Chemical recycling, which can take many forms from high-temperature pyrolysis to mild, solution-based catalytic depolymerization, can afford enormous economic and environmental benefits. This Review covers the state of the art in chemical recycling and the design of high-performance polymers amenable to such processes.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0046
An aromatic noble-gas hydride: C6H5CCXeHScientific Reports 7, 3131
Catalytic asymmetric trifluoromethylthiolation via enantioselective [2,3]-sigmatropic rearrangement of sulfonium ylides
The asymmetric Doyle-Kirmse reaction using chiral Rh(II)- or Cu(I)-catalysts provides SCF3-containing compounds in highly efficient and enantioselective manner. The reaction proceeds through enantioselective formation of sulfonium ylide from a diazoester and allyl- or propargyl trifluoromethyl sulfide, followed by concerted [2,3]-sigmatropic rearrangement with the transfer of chirality from sulfur to carbon.
Sugar cleans contaminated water
A sugar-based polymer could help to make water safer to drink.Nature 546
CO capture: IL's a trap!Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0047
Pasteur and the art of chirality
Louis Pasteur was a scientific giant of the nineteenth century, but, as Joseph Gal asks, was his most famous contribution to the understanding of chemistry — chirality — influenced more by his artistic talents?
Natural products: Taming reactive benzynes
Natural products often serve as sources of new drugs, either directly or after synthetic modification, but site-selective functionalization of complex small molecules is challenging. Now, a method has been developed that enables selective modification of a wide range of natural products by engaging a benzyne intermediate in a variety of reaction modes.Nature Chemistry 9, 504–506
Petrol created from carbon dioxide
A catalytic process could help to mitigate greenhouse-gas emissions.Nature 545
Organic chemistry: Nickel steps towards selectivity
Hydrocarbons called alkenes are isolated from petroleum as mixtures of isomers, often making it hard to use them as reagents for synthesis. A reaction involving a migrating nickel atom offers a possible solution. See Letter p.84Nature 545, 35–36