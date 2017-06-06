News and Views |
Environmental chemistry
Environmental chemistry is the study of chemical processes that occur in water, air, terrestrial and living environments, and the effects of human activity on them. It includes topics such as astrochemistry, atmospheric chemistry, environmental modelling, geochemistry, marine chemistry and pollution remediation.
Real-time observation of cation exchange kinetics and dynamics at the muscovite-water interface
Ion exchange at charged mineral-water interfaces is an important geochemical process, but a molecular-level understanding is still required. Here, the authors probe real-time variations of the interfacial ion exchange dynamics at the muscovite-water interface, providing a general picture of adsorbed ion coverage and speciation.Nature Communications 8, 15826
Micro-scale heterogeneity of soil phosphorus depends on soil substrate and depthScientific Reports 7, 3204
Cumulate causes for the low contents of sulfide-loving elements in the continental crust
Earth’s continents are depleted in some economically important elements. Geochemical analysis reveals that some sulfide-loving elements are preferentially delaminated and recycled back into the mantle during subduction.
Uranium deposits made by microbes
Bacteria could have a larger role than previously thought in generating uranium ores.Nature 546
The long-term cooling of Earth's mantle is recorded in the declining temperature and volume of its volcanic outpourings over time. However, analyses of 89-million-year-old lavas from Costa Rica suggest that extremely hot mantle still lurks below.
Petrology: Ancient magma sources revealed
The composition of Earth's oldest crust is uncertain. Comparison of the most ancient mineral grains with more recent analogues suggests that formation of the earliest crust was heavily influenced by re-melting of igneous basement rocks.Nature Geoscience 10, 397–398
Save northern high-latitude catchmentsNature Geoscience 10, 324–325