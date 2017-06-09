Electrochemistry

Definition

Electrochemistry is a discipline that deals with chemical reactions that involve an exchange of electric charges between two substances. Both chemical changes generating electric currents and chemical reactions triggered by the passage of electricity can be considered electrochemical reactions.

  • News and Views |

    Methane is an abundant energy source that is used for power generation in thermal power plants via combustion, but direct conversion to electricity in fuel cells remains challenging. Now, a microbial fuel cell is demonstrated to efficiently convert methane directly to current by careful selection of a consortium of microorganisms.

    • Zhiyong Jason Ren
    Nature Energy 2, 17093

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Beyond-intercalation batteries promise a step-change in energy storage compared to intercalation-based lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries. However, only performance metrics that include all cell components and operation parameters can tell whether a true advance over intercalation batteries has been achieved.

    • Stefan A. Freunberger
    Nature Energy 2, 17091

  • News and Views |

    The presence of polysulfides in Li–S batteries significantly affects battery operation, but their presence and reaction mechanisms are not well understood. Now, an operando X-ray diffraction approach is used to directly observe these polysulfides, offering insights on their formation and evolution.

    • Patrik Johansson
    Nature Energy 2, 17076

  • News and Views |

    The deployment of Li–air batteries is hindered by severe parasitic reactions during battery cycling. Now, the reactive singlet oxygen intermediate is shown to substantially contribute to electrode and electrolyte degradation.

    • Alan C. Luntz
    •  & Bryan D. McCloskey
    Nature Energy 2, 17056
