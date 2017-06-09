News and Views |
Electrochemistry
Electrochemistry is a discipline that deals with chemical reactions that involve an exchange of electric charges between two substances. Both chemical changes generating electric currents and chemical reactions triggered by the passage of electricity can be considered electrochemical reactions.
- Nature Energy 2, 17093
Ultrafast lithium diffusion in bilayer graphene
Time-dependent Hall measurements show lithium ions diffuse faster inside bilayer graphene than in graphite by an order of magnitude.
Making Li-metal electrodes rechargeable by controlling the dendrite growth direction
Li-dendrite growth is an inherent problem for the application of Li-metal anodes in batteries. Here the authors coat the separator with functionalized nanocarbon with immobilized Li ions, regulating the dendrite growth direction and thereby improving the battery performance.Nature Energy 2, 17083
Solar conversion of CO2 to CO using Earth-abundant electrocatalysts prepared by atomic layer modification of CuO
Electrochemical reduction of CO2 to CO is a route to synthesize fuels, but cheaper and more selective catalysts are required. Using a cell equipped with a bipolar membrane and the same Earth-abundant electrocatalyst at each electrode, Schreier et al. selectively produce CO, powered by a triple-junction photovoltaic.Nature Energy 2, 17087
Organic hydrogen peroxide-driven low charge potentials for high-performance lithium-oxygen batteries with carbon cathodes
Reducing the charge potential is of importance to advance the performance of Li-O2 batteries. Here the authors show that hydrogen peroxide solution allows decomposition of lithium hydroxide at ∼3.5 V and the organic urea hydrogen peroxide additive enables a charge potential of only about 3.26 V and stable cycling for non-aqueous Li-O2 batteries.Nature Communications 8, 15607
Microbial fuel cells: Running on gas
Methane is an abundant energy source that is used for power generation in thermal power plants via combustion, but direct conversion to electricity in fuel cells remains challenging. Now, a microbial fuel cell is demonstrated to efficiently convert methane directly to current by careful selection of a consortium of microorganisms.Nature Energy 2, 17093
True performance metrics in beyond-intercalation batteries
Beyond-intercalation batteries promise a step-change in energy storage compared to intercalation-based lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries. However, only performance metrics that include all cell components and operation parameters can tell whether a true advance over intercalation batteries has been achieved.Nature Energy 2, 17091
Lithium–sulfur batteries: Making the invisible visible
The presence of polysulfides in Li–S batteries significantly affects battery operation, but their presence and reaction mechanisms are not well understood. Now, an operando X-ray diffraction approach is used to directly observe these polysulfides, offering insights on their formation and evolution.Nature Energy 2, 17076
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 286
Water oxidation catalyst: Hierarchy and wettability
Li–air batteries: Importance of singlet oxygen
The deployment of Li–air batteries is hindered by severe parasitic reactions during battery cycling. Now, the reactive singlet oxygen intermediate is shown to substantially contribute to electrode and electrolyte degradation.Nature Energy 2, 17056