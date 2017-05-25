News and Views |
Photochemistry
Photochemistry is the study of chemical processes that occur because of the absorption of light. The study of photochemical systems that use sunlight to drive important chemical reactions or to generate electricity is of great practical significance for the development of sustainable sources of energy.
Featured
- Nature Materials 16, 601–602
News and Views |
Photochemistry: Caught in the act
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
11% efficiency solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells with copper(II/I) hole transport materials
Inadequate pore infiltration and low conductivity of hole transporter materials limit the performance of solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells. Using fast charge-exchange Cu(II/I) complexes as part of the hole transporting material, Cao et al. overcome these issues to achieve a record photoconversion efficiency of 11%.Nature Communications 8, 15390
Research | | open
An aromatic noble-gas hydride: C6H5CCXeHScientific Reports 7, 3131
Reviews |
Functional carbon nitride materials — design strategies for electrochemical devices
Carbon nitrides are potentially cheap and metal-free alternatives for catalysts, semiconductors, battery materials and memory devices. In this Review, we discuss the synthesis, design and morphology of these materials, and reflect on the ability of methods such as templating, etching, dye sensitization, heteroatom doping and co-polymerization, as well as the assembly of various heterojunctions, to improve device performance.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17030
Research | | open
One-Year stable perovskite solar cells by 2D/3D interface engineering
Up-scaling represents a key challenge for photovoltaics based on metal halide perovskites. Using a composite of 2D and 3D perovskites in combination with a printable carbon black/graphite counter electrode; Grancini et al., report 11.2% efficient modules stable over 10,000 hours.Nature Communications 8, 15684
Research | | open
Ultrafast terahertz snapshots of excitonic Rydberg states and electronic coherence in an organometal halide perovskite
The generation of bound electron and hole pairs—excitons—is a key process in photovoltaic technologies, yet it is challenging to follow their initial dynamics. Here, Luo et al. probe the Rydberg eigenstates that characterize the excitonic transport and coherent conversion in a perovskite material.Nature Communications 8, 15565
News and Comment
News and Views |
Perovskite solar cells: Shedding light on film crystallization
A study on the formation of methylammonium lead iodide perovskite films reveals that light illumination influences the crystallization kinetics, therefore affecting the final photovoltaic performance of these materials.Nature Materials 16, 601–602
News and Views |
Photochemistry: Caught in the act
Femtochemistry, the real-time study of reactions on a timescale that captures the molecular and atomic activity involved, has traditionally been performed in the gas or liquid phase. It has now been extended to the solid state in a study that highlights how a controlled reaction environment can place steric constraints on the motions of photoproducts.
Research Highlights |
CO2 reduction: Boron in its elementNature Energy 2, 17081
News and Views |
Crystalline silicon solar cells: Better than ever
Silicon-based photovoltaics dominate the market. A study now sets a new record efficiency for large-area crystalline silicon solar cells, placing the theoretical efficiency limits within reach.Nature Energy 2, 17067
News and Views |
Solar hydrogen generation: Exceeding 100% efficiency
Multiple exciton generation, in which two electron–hole pairs are generated from the absorption of one high-energy photon, has been demonstrated to improve efficiency in quantum-dot-based solar cells. Now, a photoelectrochemical system using PbS quantum dots is shown to drive hydrogen evolution with external quantum efficiency over 100%.Nature Energy 2, 17072
News and Views |
Thin-film photovoltaics: Buffer against degradation
Cheap, efficient, and stable thin photovoltaics that use abundant and non-toxic materials can deliver widespread renewable energy. New results using Earth-abundant and potentially cheap ZnO/Sb2Se3 solar cells indicate promising levels of stability.Nature Energy 2, 17057