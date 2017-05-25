News and Views |
Theoretical chemistry
Theoretical chemistry seeks to provide theories and explanations for chemical observations whilst also posing questions to be answered by future experiments. Playing a key role in physical chemistry, it uses the laws of physics to predict molecular structure, dynamics, bonding, reactivity, physical properties and spectroscopic response.
Featured
Photochemistry: Caught in the act
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Accelerated discovery of two crystal structure types in a complex inorganic phase field
A computational tool that combines human-like chemical understanding with ab initio methods guides the compositional choice of complex five-component metallic oxides, yielding two new complex crystal structures.Nature 546, 280–284
Research | | open
Ruthenium(II)-catalysed remote C–H alkylations as a versatile platform to meta-decorated arenes
While ortho-selective C-H activation is well explored, general meta-selective methods are rare and often require directing groups that are retained in the final products. Here the authors show that transient imine groups can be used to direct the meta-functionalization of a range of arenes.Nature Communications 8, 15430
Research |
Complete protein–protein association kinetics in atomic detail revealed by molecular dynamics simulations and Markov modelling
Uncovering the microscopic details of protein–protein association via direct molecular dynamics (MD) simulations has been prevented by the excessive lifetimes of associated states. Now, association and dissociation for the barnase–barstar complex has been studied by adaptive high-throughput MD simulations and Markov modelling, revealing intermediate structures, energetics and kinetics on microseconds-to-hours timescales.
Research | | open
Microscopic description of insulator-metal transition in high-pressure oxygenScientific Reports 7, 2633
Research | | open
A pathway for protective quenching in antenna proteins of Photosystem IIScientific Reports 7, 2524
Research | | open
Finding multiple reaction pathways via global optimization of action
Identifying pathways and transition states is critical to understanding chemical and biological reactions. Here, the authors introduce a capable computational approach using conformational space annealing to find multiple reaction pathways via global optimization of the Onsager-Machlup action.Nature Communications 8, 15443
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Oxidation Reactions: A chameleon catalystNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0050
News and Views |
Porous materials: Designed and then realized
Simulation determined the crystal energy landscape of a set of molecular crystals, predicting ultrahigh surface area solids with high methane storage. These were then synthesized, showing the potential of computational structure-property mapping.Nature Materials 16, 602–604
Photochemistry: Caught in the act
Femtochemistry, the real-time study of reactions on a timescale that captures the molecular and atomic activity involved, has traditionally been performed in the gas or liquid phase. It has now been extended to the solid state in a study that highlights how a controlled reaction environment can place steric constraints on the motions of photoproducts.
Research Highlights |
Quantum chemistry: DFT's midlife crisisNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0019
Research Highlights |
Thiol oxidation: A slippery slopeNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0013
News and Views |
Structure prediction: Encoding evolution of porous solids
The design and prediction of network topology is challenging, even when the components' principle interactions are strong. Now, frameworks with relatively weak 'chiral recognition' between organic building blocks have been synthesized and rationalized in silico — an important development in the reticular synthesis of molecular crystals.Nature Chemistry 9, 6–8