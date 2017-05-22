Research | | open
Chemical safety
Chemical safety is a critically important topic that covers the handling and use of chemicals in a way that is safe for humans and the environment. It includes risk assessment and education in best and safe practices. It brings attention to potential hazards and discusses safety in industrial, teaching and academic settings.
Early-life exposure to EDCs: role in childhood obesity and neurodevelopment
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) can increase the risk of childhood diseases by disrupting hormone-mediated processes critical for growth and development. Here, Joseph Braun discusses epidemiological evidence of associations between early-life exposure to EDCs and childhood neurodevelopmental disorders and obesity.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 161–173
Endocrine disruptors: PFASs, sex hormones and asthma
Endocrine disruptors: Chemical contaminants — a toxic mixture for neurodevelopment
A mixture of chemicals commonly detected in human amniotic fluid has been found to perturb thyroid signalling, development of neurons and glia in the brain, and behavioural outcomes in offspring, when tested in a frog model of embryogenesis. The findings show the exquisite sensitivity of the developing organism to environmental contaminants.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 322–323
Endocrine disruptors: Childhood exposure predicts later adiposityNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 625
Mesmerized by mercury
Joel D. Blum considers the two faces of mercury. It has many unique and useful properties in chemistry — yet it comes with a dark and dangerous side.Nature Chemistry 5, 1066