Inorganic chemistry

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Structural and functional characterization of the hydrogenase-maturation HydF protein
The structure of the hydrogenase-maturation protein HydF in the holo form with its [4Fe-4S] cluster reveals a labile glutamate ligand that allows binding of artificial 2Fe subcluster mimics, thus endowing HydF with its own hydrogenase activity.
Research |
Characterization of a selenocysteine-ligated P450 compound I reveals direct link between electron donation and reactivity
The oxidative prowess of cytochrome P450s has been suggested to stem from the electron-donating axial ligand. Now, a selenocysteine-ligated P450 compound I has been trapped and characterized providing an avenue to examine this hypothesis. Measurements reveal that the selenolate-ligated compound I cleaves C–H bonds more rapidly than the wild-type equivalent.
Research | | open
Overcoming the crystallization and designability issues in the ultrastable zirconium phosphonate framework system
Zirconium phosphonate based metal-organic frameworks often exhibit superior chemical stabilities, but typically exist as poorly crystalline or amorphous materials. Here the authors exploit an ionothermal method to obtain highly porous and remarkably stable single crystalline zirconium phosphonate frameworks that can efficiently remove uranyl ions from aqueous solutions.Nature Communications 8, 15369
News and Comment
News and Views |
White light-emitting diodes: Stabilizing colour and intensity
Thermally activated defects in a blue-emitting phosphor can enhance energy transfer to the activator, and compensate for thermal quenching.Nature Materials 16, 500–501
News and Views |
Helium Chemistry: React with nobility
Helium, the 'most noble' of the noble gases, had only been coaxed into forming molecular ions or van der Waals compounds. It has now been seen in a stable solid compound, Na2He, under high pressure.Nature Chemistry 9, 409–410
Research Highlights |
Emissive Materials: OLEDs: rotation propels crossingNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0040
News and Views |
Inorganic chemistry: Making iron glow
An iron complex has been made that has a long-lived excited state and emits light at room temperature as a result of a charge-transfer process. This breakthrough might allow the production of cheap solar cells. See Letter p.695Nature 543, 627–628
Research Highlights |
Organometallic chemistry: High-valent iron gets homolepticNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0036
News and Views |
Organometallic chemistry: A shortcut to molecular complexity
A unique transformation for the site-selective cleavage of one C–C single bond and two C–H bonds in sequence has now been developed. This enables a simple carbon skeleton to be reorganized into a significantly more complex form with remarkable efficiency.Nature Chemistry 9, 298–299