Chemical education
Chemical education covers all aspects of teaching and learning chemistry. It encompasses methods used in devoted education institutes — including classroom lectures, demonstrations and laboratory activities — and also the broader topic of educating the public, whose misunderstanding of the topic can be detrimental to the progress of the discipline.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Evaluating ever-changing curricula
Experienced practitioners often feel that studying chemistry was harder during their time at school, but is this really true?Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0044
Organic chemistry can sizzle
Experienced chemists know that chemistry is all around them. Helping students to see the connections between real life and concepts of organic chemistry is the driving force behind the development of a set of online resources pioneered at UCLA.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0020
Need to know
Why do you need to know about chemistry education?Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0006
Teaching science through video games
Imagine a class without lessons, tests and homework, but with missions, quests and teamwork. Video games offer an attractive educational platform because they are designed to be fun and engaging, as opposed to traditional approaches to teaching through lectures and assignments.Nature Chemistry 9, 97–102
Bridging the gaps in 18F PET tracer development
As compared to the drug discovery process, the development of new 18F PET tracers lacks a well-established pipeline that advances compounds from academic research to candidacy for (pre)clinical imaging. In order to bridge the gaps between methodological advances and clinical success, we must rethink the development process from training to implementation.Nature Chemistry 9, 1–3
Strangers to fiction
Michelle Francl wonders if more chemists should be reading science fiction on the job.Nature Chemistry 8, 636–637