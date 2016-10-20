Chemical education

Definition

Chemical education covers all aspects of teaching and learning chemistry. It encompasses methods used in devoted education institutes — including classroom lectures, demonstrations and laboratory activities — and also the broader topic of educating the public, whose misunderstanding of the topic can be detrimental to the progress of the discipline.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Experienced chemists know that chemistry is all around them. Helping students to see the connections between real life and concepts of organic chemistry is the driving force behind the development of a set of online resources pioneered at UCLA.

    • Tejas K. Shah
    •  & Neil K. Garg
    Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0020

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Imagine a class without lessons, tests and homework, but with missions, quests and teamwork. Video games offer an attractive educational platform because they are designed to be fun and engaging, as opposed to traditional approaches to teaching through lectures and assignments.

    • Ronald A. Smaldone
    • , Christina M. Thompson
    • , Monica Evans
    •  & Walter Voit
    Nature Chemistry 9, 97–102

  • Comments and Opinion |

    As compared to the drug discovery process, the development of new 18F PET tracers lacks a well-established pipeline that advances compounds from academic research to candidacy for (pre)clinical imaging. In order to bridge the gaps between methodological advances and clinical success, we must rethink the development process from training to implementation.

    • Michael G. Campbell
    • , Joel Mercier
    • , Christophe Genicot
    • , Véronique Gouverneur
    • , Jacob M. Hooker
    •  & Tobias Ritter
    Nature Chemistry 9, 1–3

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Michelle Francl wonders if more chemists should be reading science fiction on the job.

    • Michelle Francl
    Nature Chemistry 8, 636–637
All News & Comment