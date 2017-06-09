Chemical origin of life

Latest Research and Reviews
Divergent prebiotic synthesis of pyrimidine and 8-oxo-purine ribonucleotides
While mechanisms have been proposed for the prebiotic nucleotide synthesis, these require separate (and potentially incompatible) routes for pyrimidines and purines. Here the authors show that both of these classes of molecules can be formed by a divergent synthesis from a common prebiotic precursor.Nature Communications 8, 15270
Earliest signs of life on land preserved in ca. 3.5 Ga hot spring deposits
Some of the earliest life on Earth flourished in terrestrial hot springs. Here, the authors present evidence for ca. 3.5 Ga hot spring deposits from the Dresser Formation, Pilbara Craton, Australia, that host some of the earliest known life in the form of stromatolites and other microbial biosignatures.Nature Communications 8, 15263
Catalyzed Synthesis of Zinc Clays by Prebiotic Central MetabolitesScientific Reports 7, 533
Sulfate radicals enable a non-enzymatic Krebs cycle precursor
The evolutionary origin of the enzyme-catalysed Krebs cycle is unclear. Here, the authors identify non-enzymatic intermediates that replicate key elements of the cycle, suggesting that inorganic catalysts may have driven the origin of metabolic processes.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0083
Simple peptides derived from the ribosomal core potentiate RNA polymerase ribozyme function
Lysine-rich peptides from the ribosomal core and derived homolysine decapeptides of either L-, D- or mixed chirality have now been shown to enhance RNA polymerase ribozyme activity at low magnesium concentrations, accelerate ribozyme evolution and enable templated RNA synthesis within membranous protocells.Nature Chemistry 9, 325–332
Origin of Life: Cycling citrate sans enzymesNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0038
Life, but not as we know it
There are many unanswered questions regarding how the biomolecules and biomechanical processes that define life came to be. A collection of Articles in this issue show how intermediates in RNA synthesis might have formed and how the initiation and evolution of RNA replication might have occurred.Nature Chemistry 9, 297
Origin of life: Division for multiplication
Early forms of life could have started by molecular compounds coming together under conditions dense enough to promote reactions. But how might these droplets have undergone what we now know as cell division? The answer may be simpler than we think.Nature Physics 13, 323–324
Hierarchical nanostructures: Nanoshells show their metalNature Reviews Materials 1, 16096
Anthropic attitudesNature Physics 11, 520
Prebiotic chemistry: Replicating towards complexity
Replication of long nucleic acid sequences was required for the evolution of biological complexity during the origin of life; however, short sequences are normally better replicators than long ones. A common physical environment now provides a simple mechanism to reverse this trend and enables long sequences to flourish.Nature Chemistry 7, 191–192