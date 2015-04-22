News |
Chemistry publishing
Chemistry publishing is the creation and dissemination of information that covers the discipline of chemistry. This topic covers, for example, editorial and publication processes (such as peer review), discussion of how information should be presented, methods of sharing data and the evolution of publishing as a business.
News and Comment
- Nature Chemistry 7, 369
News |
Blogroll: Coding chemistryNature Chemistry 7, 185
Comments and Opinion |
Attack of the clones
Michelle Francl suggests that self-plagiarism is a misleading term and that repeating yourself in publications isn't always a bad thing.Nature Chemistry 6, 267–268
News |
Blogroll: Sharing your scienceNature Chemistry 5, 809
Editorial |
Take five
As Nature Chemistry celebrates its fifth birthday, we take a look at some of the facts and figures that underpin the story of the journal so far.Nature Chemistry 6, 255–257
News |
Blogroll: Chemistry in crowdsNature Chemistry 5, 359