Medicinal chemistry

Definition

Medicinal chemistry deals with the design, optimization and development of chemical compounds for use as drugs. It is inherently a multidisciplinary topic — beginning with the synthesis of potential drugs followed by studies investigating their interactions with biological targets to understand the medicinal effects of the drug, its metabolism and side-effects.

    The antimalarial mefloquine has been used in the clinic for decades, yet its mode of action has remained elusive. Now, a study reports that the enantiomer (+)-mefloquine binds to the cytosolic ribosome of the major malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.

    • Jeremy Burrows
    Nature Microbiology 2, 17055

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Scientific Advice meetings are a mechanism to improve communications between drug developers and regulators during the drug-development process. While standard practice for industry, the benefits provided by these meetings are under-utilised by academia. In the context of drug repurposing, can scientific advice, as part of a proposed new R&D tax credits scheme, help to unblock some of the obstacles in the way to clinical adoption?

    • Pan Pantziarka
    Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology

  • Comments and Opinion |

    In studies investigating the combination of two or more anticancer drugs that are already approved for independent use, or 'maintenance' regimens, the use of progression-free survival as the end point for approval is inadequate; sequential treatment with the same agents or existing salvage therapies, respectively, might provide an equivalent survival benefit, with lower toxicity, cost, and treatment burden, therefore, the use of an overall survival end point is essential to justify such interventions.

    • Bishal Gyawali
    •  & Vinay Prasad
    Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology

  • Comments and Opinion |

    To fully leverage the potential of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), improved and standardized reprogramming methods and large-scale collections of hiPSC lines are needed, and the stem cell community must embrace chemical biology methodology for target identification and validation.

    • Andrei Ursu
    • , Hans R Schöler
    •  & Herbert Waldmann
    Nature Chemical Biology 13, 560–563
