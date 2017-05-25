News and Views |
Medicinal chemistry deals with the design, optimization and development of chemical compounds for use as drugs. It is inherently a multidisciplinary topic — beginning with the synthesis of potential drugs followed by studies investigating their interactions with biological targets to understand the medicinal effects of the drug, its metabolism and side-effects.
A covalent PIN1 inhibitor selectively targets cancer cells by a dual mechanism of action
PIN1 is a promising therapeutic target for cancer treatment. In this study, the authors identify a covalent inhibitor of PIN1 with anti-tumour and anti-metastatic properties thanks to PIN1 inactivation and to the release, after binding to PIN1, of a quinone-mimicking compound that elicits reactive oxygen generation and causes DNA damage.Nature Communications 8, 15772
Conditional internalization of PEGylated nanomedicines by PEG engagers for triple negative breast cancer therapy
The majority of treatment options for cancers are ineffective due to limited therapeutic targeting. Here, the authors develop bispecific antibodies that effectively target nanomaterials to triple-negative breast cancer cell receptors and deliver therapeutics leading to inhibition of tumour growth.Nature Communications 8, 15507
Magnetic forces enable controlled drug delivery by disrupting endothelial cell-cell junctions
The transportation of large molecules through the vascular endothelium presents a major challenge for in vivo drug delivery. Here, the authors demonstrate the potential of using external magnetic fields and magnetic nanoparticles to enhance the local extravasation of circulating large molecules.Nature Communications 8, 15594
Synthesis and preliminary PET imaging of 11C and 18F isotopologues of the ROS1/ALK inhibitor lorlatinib
Lorlatinib—a ROS1/ALK inhibitor—is currently undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancers. Here the authors develop synthetic routes to 11C- and 18F-labelled lorlatinib, with subsequent PET imaging showing good blood brain barrier permeability in non-human primates.Nature Communications 8, 15761
Parasite physiology: No longer lost in translation
The antimalarial mefloquine has been used in the clinic for decades, yet its mode of action has remained elusive. Now, a study reports that the enantiomer (+)-mefloquine binds to the cytosolic ribosome of the major malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.Nature Microbiology 2, 17055
Scientific advice — is drug repurposing missing a trick?
Scientific Advice meetings are a mechanism to improve communications between drug developers and regulators during the drug-development process. While standard practice for industry, the benefits provided by these meetings are under-utilised by academia. In the context of drug repurposing, can scientific advice, as part of a proposed new R&D tax credits scheme, help to unblock some of the obstacles in the way to clinical adoption?
Combining drugs and extending treatment — a PFS end point is not sufficient
In studies investigating the combination of two or more anticancer drugs that are already approved for independent use, or 'maintenance' regimens, the use of progression-free survival as the end point for approval is inadequate; sequential treatment with the same agents or existing salvage therapies, respectively, might provide an equivalent survival benefit, with lower toxicity, cost, and treatment burden, therefore, the use of an overall survival end point is essential to justify such interventions.
Small-molecule phenotypic screening with stem cells
To fully leverage the potential of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), improved and standardized reprogramming methods and large-scale collections of hiPSC lines are needed, and the stem cell community must embrace chemical biology methodology for target identification and validation.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 560–563
Drug delivery: Closed-loop dynamic dosing
A system consisting of an aptamer-based microfluidic biosensor and a simple feedback-control algorithm adjusts therapeutic dosing in near real time in small animals.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0072
