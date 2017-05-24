News and Views |
Physical chemistry
Physical chemistry is one of the traditional sub-disciplines of chemistry and is concerned with the application of the concepts and theories of physics to the analysis of the chemical properties and reactive behaviour of matter. While also at the interface between physics and chemistry, it is distinct from chemical physics.
Featured
- Nature Chemistry 9, 506–507
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Real-time observation of cation exchange kinetics and dynamics at the muscovite-water interface
Ion exchange at charged mineral-water interfaces is an important geochemical process, but a molecular-level understanding is still required. Here, the authors probe real-time variations of the interfacial ion exchange dynamics at the muscovite-water interface, providing a general picture of adsorbed ion coverage and speciation.Nature Communications 8, 15826
Research |
Single-molecule analysis of ligand efficacy in β2AR–G-protein activation
Single-molecule FRET imaging provides insights into the allosteric link between the ligand-binding and G-protein nucleotide-binding pockets of the β2 adrenergic receptor (β2AR) and improved understanding of the G-protein activation mechanism.
Research | | open
An aromatic noble-gas hydride: C6H5CCXeHScientific Reports 7, 3131
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
The origin of cell divisionNature Physics 13, 526
Research Highlights |
Light sources: Chip-based thermal emitterNature Photonics 11, 331
News and Views |
Photochemistry: Caught in the act
Femtochemistry, the real-time study of reactions on a timescale that captures the molecular and atomic activity involved, has traditionally been performed in the gas or liquid phase. It has now been extended to the solid state in a study that highlights how a controlled reaction environment can place steric constraints on the motions of photoproducts.Nature Chemistry 9, 506–507
Editorial |
A legacy for lasers
Ronald Drever may be most famous for co-founding the LIGO project and his gravitational-wave research, but his contributions to laser stabilization have had broad impact on the photonics community.Nature Photonics 11, 265
Research Highlights |
Free-electron lasers: Terahertz spectrometer
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Quantum time lens