Biochemistry
Biochemistry is the study of the structure and function of biological molecules such as proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates and lipids. Biochemistry is also used to describe techniques suited to understanding the interactions and functions of biological molecules, including traditional techniques such as Western blotting, co-immunoprecipitation, and chromatography methods.
The influence of Antarctic subglacial volcanism on the global iron cycle during the Last Glacial Maximum
Contributions of iron sources to Southern Ocean CO2 sequestration during the last glacial period remain uncertain. Here, based on the biogeochemical analysis of subglacial calcites, the authors propose Antarctic volcanism, via subglacial drainage of Fe-rich waters, as a key contributor.Nature Communications 8, 15425
Distinct homotypic B-cell receptor interactions shape the outcome of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.Nature Communications 8, 15746
Structure of the Rpn13-Rpn2 complex provides insights for Rpn13 and Uch37 as anticancer targets
In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.Nature Communications 8, 15540
Anthropogenic climate change has altered primary productivity in Lake Superior
The impacts of climate change on the Great Lakes’ ecosystems compared to historical records are unclear. Here, using paleolimnological evidence, the authors show that Lake Superior experienced a slow increase in productivity throughout the Holocene, but that this rate has increased in the last century.Nature Communications 8, 15713
A sugar high in structural biology
Four Nature papers describing the receptor structures involved in glucose metabolism hold great promise for finding new ways to treat diabetes.
Gene expression: ACSS2 boosts local histone acetylation
During metabolic stress in cancer cells, ACSS2 binds to TFEB to locally boost the production of acetyl-CoA, thereby facilitating the expression of lysosomal and autophagy genes.
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complex
Interaction with heterotrimeric G proteins is a hallmark of G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family members, and it is the key step for a diverse range of cell-signaling cascades. A recent cryo-EM structure of the human calcitonin receptor (CTR) in complex with a G-protein heterotrimer reveals novel insights into receptor–G-protein coupling.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
RNA base-pairing drives phase transitions
Gathering by the Red Sea highlights links between environment and epigenetics
The number of conferences on epigenetics has been increasing in the past decade, underscoring the impact of the field on a variety of areas in biology and medicine. However, the mechanistic role of the epigenome in adaptation and inheritance, and how the environment may impinge on epigenetic control, are topics of growing debate. Those themes were the focus of the inaugural international King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Conference on Environmental Epigenetics in Saudi Arabia, where more than 100 participants from 19 countries enjoyed vibrant scientific discussions and a pleasant February breeze from the Red Sea.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 491–493
A glimpse into chromatin remodeling
Chromatin remodelers are ATP-driven enzymes that can slide nucleosomes along DNA. Chen and colleagues present a tantalizing ∼4-Å view of the SWI/SNF ATPase motor bound to the nucleosome, which offers novel structural clues into the remodeling process.