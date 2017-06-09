Biological sciences

Biological sciences encompasses all the divisions of natural sciences examining various aspects of vital processes. The concept includes anatomy, physiology, cell biology, biochemistry and biophysics, and covers all organisms from microorganisms, animals to plants.

    Existing pain therapies are often inadequate or associated with side effects. Here, Woolf and colleagues discuss new and existing strategies for the development of improved pain therapeutics, highlighting key challenges and considerations in the clinical development of novel analgesics.

    • Ajay S. Yekkirala
    • , David P. Roberson
    • , Bruce P. Bean
    •  & Clifford J. Woolf
    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery

    Granulopoiesis arrest in the bone marrow at the promyelocyte level is the hallmark of severe congenital neutropenias. Patients have an increased risk of infections and leukaemic progression; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor therapy can restore neutrophil counts in most cases.

    • Julia Skokowa
    • , David C. Dale
    • , Ivo P. Touw
    • , Cornelia Zeidler
    •  & Karl Welte
    Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17032

    Parkinson disease is often characterized as a disorder of movement; however, it is also associated with many non-motor features, some of which appear early in the disease course. In this article, Schapira and colleagues provide an overview of these diverse features and their neurobiological basis.

    • Anthony H.V. Schapira
    • , K. Ray Chaudhuri
    •  & Peter Jenner
    Nature Reviews Neuroscience

    Medaglia et al. explore how network control theory — a subdiscipline of engineering — could guide interventions that modulate mental states in order to treat cognitive deficits or enhance mental abilities.

    • John D. Medaglia
    • , Perry Zurn
    • , Walter Sinnott-Armstrong
    •  & Danielle S. Bassett
    Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0119
