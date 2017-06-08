Genetics
Genetics is the branch of science concerned with genes, heredity, and variation in living organisms. It seeks to understand the process of trait inheritance from parents to offspring, including the molecular structure and function of genes, gene behaviour in the context of a cell or organism (e.g. dominance and epigenetics), gene distribution, and variation and change in populations.
Rice domestication: An imperfect African solutionNature Plants 3, 17083
Severe congenital neutropenias
Granulopoiesis arrest in the bone marrow at the promyelocyte level is the hallmark of severe congenital neutropenias. Patients have an increased risk of infections and leukaemic progression; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor therapy can restore neutrophil counts in most cases.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17032
Zinc-dependent regulation of zinc import and export genes by Zur
Zinc homeostasis in most bacteria is achieved by a set of regulators, each responding to a certain level of intracellular zinc. Here the authors show that, in Streptomyces coelicolor, the Zur regulator modulates the expression of genes for zinc import and export over a large range of zinc concentrations.Nature Communications 8, 15812
Genome-wide approach identifies a novel gene-maternal pre-pregnancy BMI interaction on preterm birth
Preterm birth (PTB) has high prevalence and PTB infants have greater risk for mortality. Here, Hong and colleagues perform a genome-wide gene × environment interaction analysis and find that maternal COL24A1 variants have a significant interaction with maternal pre-pregnancy obesity in increasing PTB risk.Nature Communications 8, 15608
Genome-wide association study identifies multiple risk loci for renal cell carcinoma
Risk for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is higher when there are first-degree family members with the disease. Here, Scelo and colleagues perform a genome-wide association meta-analysis and new genome-wide scan to identify seven new loci with significant RCC association.Nature Communications 8, 15724
Harmonize conflicting regulations for genetically engineered plants and animals
Researchers must seize the chance to inject scientific sense into US governance of modified crops and livestock.
Rheumatoid arthritis: Forward and reverse inheritance — the yin and the yang
The theory of Mendelian inheritance states that half our genes are maternal and half are paternal. This view is incomplete, as maternal–fetal exchange creates a legacy of non-native cells within an individual that can affect their health for better or worse, including contributing to their risk of developing autoimmune disease.
Tumour cells wait before invading
Single-cell study hints at the timing of cancer’s spread.
The illusion of control in germline-engineering policyNature Biotechnology 35, 502–506
Distinct mechanisms obviate the potentially toxic effects of inverted-repeat Alu elements on cellular RNA metabolism
Two new studies show that RNA-binding proteins can mediate distinct and beneficial effects to cells by binding to the extensive double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) structures of inverted-repeat Alu elements (IRAlus). One study reports stress-induced export of the 110-kDa isoform of the adenosine deaminase acting on RNA 1 protein (ADAR1p110) to the cytoplasm, where it binds IRAlus so as to protect many mRNAs encoding anti-apoptotic proteins from degradation. The other study demonstrates that binding of the nuclear helicase DHX9 to IRAlus embedded within RNAs minimizes defects in RNA processing.