Genetics is the branch of science concerned with genes, heredity, and variation in living organisms. It seeks to understand the process of trait inheritance from parents to offspring, including the molecular structure and function of genes, gene behaviour in the context of a cell or organism (e.g. dominance and epigenetics), gene distribution, and variation and change in populations.

    Granulopoiesis arrest in the bone marrow at the promyelocyte level is the hallmark of severe congenital neutropenias. Patients have an increased risk of infections and leukaemic progression; granulocyte colony-stimulating factor therapy can restore neutrophil counts in most cases.

    Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 17032

    Zinc homeostasis in most bacteria is achieved by a set of regulators, each responding to a certain level of intracellular zinc. Here the authors show that, in Streptomyces coelicolor, the Zur regulator modulates the expression of genes for zinc import and export over a large range of zinc concentrations.

    Nature Communications 8, 15812

    Preterm birth (PTB) has high prevalence and PTB infants have greater risk for mortality. Here, Hong and colleagues perform a genome-wide gene × environment interaction analysis and find that maternal COL24A1 variants have a significant interaction with maternal pre-pregnancy obesity in increasing PTB risk.

    Nature Communications 8, 15608

    Risk for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is higher when there are first-degree family members with the disease. Here, Scelo and colleagues perform a genome-wide association meta-analysis and new genome-wide scan to identify seven new loci with significant RCC association.

    Nature Communications 8, 15724

    npj Breast Cancer 3, 22
