- Nature 546, 217
Palaeoanthropology: On the origin of our species
Evolution: Differences can hold populations together
New fossils from Jebel Irhoud, Morocco and the pan-African origin of Homo sapiens
New human fossils from Jebel Irhoud (Morocco) document the earliest evolutionary stage of Homo sapiens and display modern conditions of the face and mandible combined with more primative features of the neurocranium.Nature 546, 289–292
The age of the hominin fossils from Jebel Irhoud, Morocco, and the origins of the Middle Stone Age
Thermoluminescence dating of fire-heated flint artefacts, and directly associated newly discovered remains of Homo sapiens, indicate that the Middle Stone Age site of Jebel Irhoud in Morocco is 383–247 thousand years old.Nature 546, 293–296
Diversity spurs diversification in ecological communities
Diversification may be driven by diversity, a concept Calcagno et al. explore using models of intra- and inter-specific ecological interactions. A threshold number of species is sometimes required before adaptive radiations can occur; a phenomenon they term diversity-dependent adaptive radiation.Nature Communications 8, 15810
A Metric on the Space of kth-order reduced Phylogenetic NetworksScientific Reports 7, 3190
Early whales listened like their land-based ancestors
The first whales probably could not communicate underwater over long distances.
50 & 100 Years AgoNature 546, 217
Oldest Homo sapiens fossil claim rewrites our species' history
Remains from Morocco dated to 315,000 years ago push back our species' origins by 100,000 years — and suggest we didn't evolve only in East Africa.
Mining: Heritage status could safeguard fossil bedsNature 546, 210
Gaps in the fossil record have limited our understanding of how Homo sapiens evolved. The discovery in Morocco of the earliest known H. sapiens fossils might revise our ideas about human evolution in Africa. See Letters p.289 & p.293
Evolution favours the body form best adapted to the local environment, but it can also favour rare forms. Stickleback experiments reveal how these two selection forces can interact, and how this can limit population divergence. See Letter p.285