News and Views |
Featured
Nature Biotechnology 35, 518–520
Manufacture of CAR-T cells in the body
Understanding cancer from the stem cells upNature Medicine 23, 656–657
Latest Research and Reviews
Protocols |
Preparation of biomimetic hierarchically helical fiber actuators from carbon nanotubes
Deng et al. describe a method for preparing mechanically responsive hierarchically arranged helical fiber (HHF) actuators based on aligned carbon nanotubes. These HHF actuators are responsive to external stimuli in a rapid and reversible manner.Nature Protocols 12, 1349–1358
Research | | open
Taming interfacial electronic properties of platinum nanoparticles on vacancy-abundant boron nitride nanosheets for enhanced catalysis
Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.Nature Communications 8, 15291
Reviews |
Measuring synaptic vesicles using cellular electrochemistry and nanoscale molecular imaging
Synaptic vesicles participate in neuronal communication by storing and releasing neurotransmitter molecules. The neurotransmitters can be detected using electrochemistry and mass spectrometry, and vesicle structural elements can be detected by super-resolution microscopy. This Review describes these analytical techniques and how they unravel the mechanisms of cell communication.Nature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0048
Research | | open
Open-source, community-driven microfluidics with Metafluidics
A community-led initiative will enable users to design, share, refine and innovate fluidic devices.Nature Biotechnology 35, 523–529
News and Comment
Editorial |
Harmonize conflicting regulations for genetically engineered plants and animals
Researchers must seize the chance to inject scientific sense into US governance of modified crops and livestock.
Research Highlights |
Tumour cells wait before invading
Single-cell study hints at the timing of cancer’s spread.
Building the human inner ear in an organoid
Inner ear organoids will facilitate disease studies and drug screening.
Comments and Opinion | | open
The illusion of control in germline-engineering policyNature Biotechnology 35, 502–506
Engineered T cells for cancer therapy are produced in the mouse bloodstream, avoiding the need to harvest T cells and manipulate them ex vivo.
Research Highlights |
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 499