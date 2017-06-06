Featured
A glimpse into chromatin remodeling
Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 494–495
Centromeres are maintained by fastening CENP-A to DNA and directing an arginine anchor-dependent nucleosome transition
Centromere maintenance depends on the persistence of the histone variant CENP-A at the centromeres. Here, the authors characterize the core centromeric nucleosome complex wherein CENP-C confers a stable CENP-A nucleosome conformation and CENP-N fastens CENP-A to the DNA.Nature Communications 8, 15775
Zinc-dependent regulation of zinc import and export genes by Zur
Zinc homeostasis in most bacteria is achieved by a set of regulators, each responding to a certain level of intracellular zinc. Here the authors show that, in Streptomyces coelicolor, the Zur regulator modulates the expression of genes for zinc import and export over a large range of zinc concentrations.Nature Communications 8, 15812
The metabolic function of cyclin D3–CDK6 kinase in cancer cell survival
The cyclin D3–CDK6 kinase complex, which is overactive in some cancers, inhibits two key glycolysis enzymes and thereby enhances the levels of antioxidants in cells, promoting tumour cell survival.
Nutrient acquisition strategies of mammalian cells
A review of cellular strategies for nutrient sensing and acquisition, including how these strategies can be exploited by cancer cells.Nature 546, 234–242
Single-molecule analysis of ligand efficacy in β2AR–G-protein activation
Single-molecule FRET imaging provides insights into the allosteric link between the ligand-binding and G-protein nucleotide-binding pockets of the β2 adrenergic receptor (β2AR) and improved understanding of the G-protein activation mechanism.
Immunotherapy takes on tumours that can’t fix DNA
Tests of an approved treatment reveal it could target various cancer types.
Gene expression: ACSS2 boosts local histone acetylation
During metabolic stress in cancer cells, ACSS2 binds to TFEB to locally boost the production of acetyl-CoA, thereby facilitating the expression of lysosomal and autophagy genes.
Distinct mechanisms obviate the potentially toxic effects of inverted-repeat Alu elements on cellular RNA metabolism
Two new studies show that RNA-binding proteins can mediate distinct and beneficial effects to cells by binding to the extensive double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) structures of inverted-repeat Alu elements (IRAlus). One study reports stress-induced export of the 110-kDa isoform of the adenosine deaminase acting on RNA 1 protein (ADAR1p110) to the cytoplasm, where it binds IRAlus so as to protect many mRNAs encoding anti-apoptotic proteins from degradation. The other study demonstrates that binding of the nuclear helicase DHX9 to IRAlus embedded within RNAs minimizes defects in RNA processing.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 496–498
Gathering by the Red Sea highlights links between environment and epigenetics
The number of conferences on epigenetics has been increasing in the past decade, underscoring the impact of the field on a variety of areas in biology and medicine. However, the mechanistic role of the epigenome in adaptation and inheritance, and how the environment may impinge on epigenetic control, are topics of growing debate. Those themes were the focus of the inaugural international King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Conference on Environmental Epigenetics in Saudi Arabia, where more than 100 participants from 19 countries enjoyed vibrant scientific discussions and a pleasant February breeze from the Red Sea.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 491–493
Chromatin remodelers are ATP-driven enzymes that can slide nucleosomes along DNA. Chen and colleagues present a tantalizing ∼4-Å view of the SWI/SNF ATPase motor bound to the nucleosome, which offers novel structural clues into the remodeling process.