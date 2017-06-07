Biological techniques

Definition

Biological techniques are methods or procedures that are used to study living things. They include experimental and computational methods, approaches, protocols and tools for biological research.

  • Research | | open

    Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.

    • Claudia Minici
    • , Maria Gounari
    • , Rudolf Übelhart
    • , Lydia Scarfò
    • , Marcus Dühren-von Minden
    • , Dunja Schneider
    • , Alpaslan Tasdogan
    • , Alabbas Alkhatib
    • , Andreas Agathangelidis
    • , Stavroula Ntoufa
    • , Nicholas Chiorazzi
    • , Hassan Jumaa
    • , Kostas Stamatopoulos
    • , Paolo Ghia
    •  & Massimo Degano
    Nature Communications 8, 15746

  • Research |

    Magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy is used to show that monolayer chromium triiodide is an Ising ferromagnet with out-of-plane spin orientation.

    • Bevin Huang
    • , Genevieve Clark
    • , Efrén Navarro-Moratalla
    • , Dahlia R. Klein
    • , Ran Cheng
    • , Kyle L. Seyler
    • , Ding Zhong
    • , Emma Schmidgall
    • , Michael A. McGuire
    • , David H. Cobden
    • , Wang Yao
    • , Di Xiao
    • , Pablo Jarillo-Herrero
    •  & Xiaodong Xu
    Nature 546, 270–273

  • Research |

    Exosomes improve the delivery of siRNA to mutant KRAS in the pancreatic tumours and bypass immune clearance better than artificial liposomes, probably owing to enhanced macropinocytocis and presence of CD47 on exosomes, respectively.

    • Sushrut Kamerkar
    • , Valerie S. LeBleu
    • , Hikaru Sugimoto
    • , Sujuan Yang
    • , Carolina F. Ruivo
    • , Sonia A. Melo
    • , J. Jack Lee
    •  & Raghu Kalluri
    Nature

  • Research | | open

    In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.

    • Xiuxiu Lu
    • , Urszula Nowicka
    • , Vinidhra Sridharan
    • , Fen Liu
    • , Leah Randles
    • , David Hymel
    • , Marzena Dyba
    • , Sergey G. Tarasov
    • , Nadya I. Tarasova
    • , Xue Zhi Zhao
    • , Jun Hamazaki
    • , Shigeo Murata
    • , Terrence R. Burke, Jr.
    •  & Kylie J. Walters
    Nature Communications 8, 15540

  • Research | | open

    Tuning electronic properties of metallic catalysts is a useful way to improve their activity, however control over metal-support interactions is still challenging. Here the authors report a vacancy-induced interfacial electronic effect for Pt assembled on vacancy-abundant h-BN nanosheets leading to superior CO oxidation catalysis.

    • Wenshuai Zhu
    • , Zili Wu
    • , Guo Shiou Foo
    • , Xiang Gao
    • , Mingxia Zhou
    • , Bin Liu
    • , Gabriel M. Veith
    • , Peiwen Wu
    • , Katie L. Browning
    • , Ho Nyung Lee
    • , Huaming Li
    • , Sheng Dai
    •  & Huiyuan Zhu
    Nature Communications 8, 15291

  • Research | | open

    Risk for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is higher when there are first-degree family members with the disease. Here, Scelo and colleagues perform a genome-wide association meta-analysis and new genome-wide scan to identify seven new loci with significant RCC association.

    • Ghislaine Scelo
    • , Mark P. Purdue
    • , Kevin M. Brown
    • , Mattias Johansson
    • , Zhaoming Wang
    • , Jeanette E. Eckel-Passow
    • , Yuanqing Ye
    • , Jonathan N. Hofmann
    • , Jiyeon Choi
    • , Matthieu Foll
    • , Valerie Gaborieau
    • , Mitchell J. Machiela
    • , Leandro M. Colli
    • , Peng Li
    • , Joshua N. Sampson
    • , Behnoush Abedi-Ardekani
    • , Celine Besse
    • , Helene Blanche
    • , Anne Boland
    • , Laurie Burdette
    • , Amelie Chabrier
    • , Geoffroy Durand
    • , Florence Le Calvez-Kelm
    • , Egor Prokhortchouk
    • , Nivonirina Robinot
    • , Konstantin G. Skryabin
    • , Magdalena B. Wozniak
    • , Meredith Yeager
    • , Gordana Basta-Jovanovic
    • , Zoran Dzamic
    • , Lenka Foretova
    • , Ivana Holcatova
    • , Vladimir Janout
    • , Dana Mates
    • , Anush Mukeriya
    • , Stefan Rascu
    • , David Zaridze
    • , Vladimir Bencko
    • , Cezary Cybulski
    • , Eleonora Fabianova
    • , Viorel Jinga
    • , Jolanta Lissowska
    • , Jan Lubinski
    • , Marie Navratilova
    • , Peter Rudnai
    • , Neonila Szeszenia-Dabrowska
    • , Simone Benhamou
    • , Geraldine Cancel-Tassin
    • , Olivier Cussenot
    • , Laura Baglietto
    • , Heiner Boeing
    • , Kay-Tee Khaw
    • , Elisabete Weiderpass
    • , Borje Ljungberg
    • , Raviprakash T. Sitaram
    • , Fiona Bruinsma
    • , Susan J. Jordan
    • , Gianluca Severi
    • , Ingrid Winship
    • , Kristian Hveem
    • , Lars J. Vatten
    • , Tony Fletcher
    • , Kvetoslava Koppova
    • , Susanna C. Larsson
    • , Alicja Wolk
    • , Rosamonde E. Banks
    • , Peter J. Selby
    • , Douglas F. Easton
    • , Paul Pharoah
    • , Gabriella Andreotti
    • , Laura E. Beane Freeman
    • , Stella Koutros
    • , Demetrius Albanes
    • , Satu Männistö
    • , Stephanie Weinstein
    • , Peter E. Clark
    • , Todd L. Edwards
    • , Loren Lipworth
    • , Susan M. Gapstur
    • , Victoria L. Stevens
    • , Hallie Carol
    • , Matthew L. Freedman
    • , Mark M. Pomerantz
    • , Eunyoung Cho
    • , Peter Kraft
    • , Mark A. Preston
    • , Kathryn M. Wilson
    • , J. Michael Gaziano
    • , Howard D. Sesso
    • , Amanda Black
    • , Neal D. Freedman
    • , Wen-Yi Huang
    • , John G. Anema
    • , Richard J. Kahnoski
    • , Brian R. Lane
    • , Sabrina L. Noyes
    • , David Petillo
    • , Bin Tean Teh
    • , Ulrike Peters
    • , Emily White
    • , Julie Buring
    • , Garnet L. Anderson
    • , Nathaniel Rothman
    • , Marc Henrion
    • , Xifeng Wu
    • , Jean-Francois Deleuze
    • , Bradley C. Leibovich
    • , Timothy Eisen
    • , Lee E. Moore
    • , Lisa Johnson
    • , Toni K. Choueiri
    • , James Larkin
    • , G. Mark Lathrop
    • , Wong-Ho Chow
    • , Richard S. Houlston
    • , James D. McKay
    • , Christopher Wood
    • , Alexander S. Parker
    • , I-Min Lee
    • , Paul Brennan
    • , Juhua Luo
    • , Poulami Barman
    •  & Stephen J. Chanock
    Nature Communications 8, 15724
